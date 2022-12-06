The Examiner
George Town Council vote on skydiving agreement

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
December 7 2022 - 3:30am
Sydney Skydivers are set to use the George Town airport after approval was recently granted by the council. Picture from file.

Tasmanian thrill seekers will now be able to add another activity to their agenda as a new skydiving agreement was made recently.

