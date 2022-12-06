Tasmanian thrill seekers will now be able to add another activity to their agenda as a new skydiving agreement was made recently.
A draft agreement between George Town Council and Sydney Skydivers for the use of the George Town Airport was presented at the municipality's monthly council meeting.
Deputy Mayor Greg Dawson was the first councillor to speak on the matter at the meeting, revealing he had recently been taken in the air by the organisation to try the adrenaline-filled activity, noting the group's professionalism and willingness to follow rules.
Councillor Heather Ashley also spoke in favour of the agreement, stating that anything set to increase the municipality's tourism sector was a good addition to the area.
"If people want to come here and jump out of a pane, then let them do that," she said.
Councillor Heather Barwick was the only elected member who questioned the move, accusing council of overriding the George Town Airport Association (GTAA), who had a "complete lease of the land", before this new three-way lease between them, the council, and the Sydney Skydivers was "enforced".
She also pressed general manager Shane Power for further clarity regarding rates.
"If these people fly in from Sydney and decide to stay here for a week, do they pay just the $100 to land the first time, or do they pay that each day they're here?" she asked.
Mr Power addressed Cr Barwick's initial query by saying the GTAA had initially indicated they were prepared to be part of the agreement and oversee the activities, but "chose to distance themselves from it".
He went on to say the organisation would remain based in Sydney, meaning they were not a tenant of the airport and would not be able to stay in Tasmania for a week unless they flew back and forth each day - in which case a $100 fee would be payed each time.
The motion was unanimously passed and 12-month approval for skydiving operations at the airfield was granted.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
