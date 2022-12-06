The Examiner
Appeal Board quashes charge against Devonport jockey Ismail Toker

GM
By Greg Mansfield
December 6 2022 - 5:30pm
Devonport jockey Ismail Toker has had a running and handling charge dating back more than 16 months thrown out by the Tasmanian Racing Appeal Board. Picture by Brad Cole

After a marathon delay, Devonport-based jockey Ismail Toker has had a six-meeting suspension quashed by the Racing Appeal Board.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

