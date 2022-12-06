After a marathon delay, Devonport-based jockey Ismail Toker has had a six-meeting suspension quashed by the Racing Appeal Board.
Stewards suspended Toker after finding him guilty of failing to take all reasonable measures to obtain the best possible placing on Innocent Pegg when the mare finished seventh in the Class 1 Plate at Spreyton on July 18 last year.
He pleaded not guilty and subsequently appealed the conviction.
When the case went before the Appeal Board, Toker's counsel Anthony O'Connell, as well as disputing the finding, raised an additional ground for appeal - that the stewards' panel that eventually determined the case was not properly constituted.
After seeking advice from the Solicitor General, the Appeal Board agreed.
It found that, although the panel had comprised three stewards - the minimum required under the rules - when the inquiry was first convened on August 28, there were only two present when it reconvened after an adjournment on November 16.
It wasn't until that date that Toker was actually charged.
The Appeal Board found that a two-steward panel did not have the jurisdiction to charge Toker let alone find him guilty and impose a penalty.
Therefore his conviction was totally quashed.
Toker will be visiting the Appeal Board again soon.
He is fighting to overturn a two-meeting suspension imposed by stewards for careless riding on his favourite horse Turk Warrior in last week's Newmarket Handicap.
Victorian greyhounds Big Opal Rocks and Paua Of Buddy share favouritism in early betting on next week's $150,000 Hobart Thousand final.
However it's $6.00 the field in the TAB's all-in market, with 14 runners quoted at $21 or less going into Thursday nights' heats.
Tasmania's two leading contenders, Rojo Diamond and Nail 'em Fencer, are both on the second line of betting at $8.00.
There have been several significant firmers in the heat markets.
Isurava has been backed from $4.60 to $2.90 in heat one; Boo Boo Billy from $3.80 to $3.20 in heat two; Fernando Mick from $2.00 to $1.85 in heat four and Panadero Warrior from $4.80 to $2.90 in heat five.
6.00 Big Opal Rocks, Paua Of Buddy; 8.00 Nail 'em Fencer, Photo Man, Rojo Diamond, Typhoon Sammy, Vice Grip; 12.00 Do It, Fernando Mick; 14.00 Boo Boo Billy, Dancer Of Flame, Panadero Warrior; 21.00 Isurava, Rip Away; 34.00-plus others.
The Inevitable could have some interstate opposition in the $125,000 Conquering Stakes at Mowbray next week.
Victorian trainers Nick Ryan and Tony & Calvin McEvoy have already nominated horses for the 1400m weight-for-age contest.
Ryan's entries are Edison, Munhamek, Not To Be Mist and Regardsmaree while the McEvoys have nominated Night Passage.
Edison, a winner of almost $600,000, scored his most recent win in a benchmark 100 race over the Conquering distance at Caulfield in July.
Munhamek is an imported horse who won three races in Hong Kong and was also a 1400m winner at Caulfield in August.
Not To Be Mist is a former West Australian who also boasts career earnings in excess of $500,000 and since joining Ryan has won the Echuca Cup and a benchmark 84 at Flemington.
Regardsmaree is a quality mare with $700,000 in earnings and five city wins including the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Sprint at Caulfield in April.
Night Passage is the only one of the entries that hasn't won in Melbourne but is a multiple city winner in Adelaide and won the $100,000 Wodonga Cup 12 days ago.
Whether they are good enough to trouble The Inevitable remains to be seen but the presence of one or two would add considerable interest to the race.
Victoria's leading harness trainer Emma Stewart will try to add to her imposing Tasmanian record this season in Hobart on Sunday night.
Stewart has left last weekend's $20,000 Golden Girls winner So Art I in the state and she will go around in a race for horses with no more than six lifetime wins.
Her national rating of 72 is much higher than most of her rivals but is not the highest in the field. Alta Cassino is a 75-rater going for his fifth win in a row.
Stewart has not contested a race in Tasmania this year that she hasn't won including a record nine-win haul at Mowbray on Easter Cup night.
Despite having had only 16 runners in the state, she is in top 10 on this season's trainers' premiership.
Prices quoted were available in TAB fixed-odds markets at 5pm Tuesday.
RACE 1: Market remaining unchanged with Page and Steel Skies sharing favouritism at $3.50 ahead of Perun ($4.00) and Maincourt ($6.00).
RACE 2: A Wee Nip, luckless behind her stablemate last start, opened way overs at $13 and quickly firmed to $5.50. Miss Peculiar was well backed last time and again came in for early support ($11 into $6.00).
RACE 3: Punters snapped up the $3.60 opening price for impressive Longford trial winner Geegees Gemstone and she firmed to $2.30.
RACE 4: Former John O'Shea-trained mare Mascherata, now with Aiden Nunn, was sound at her Tasmanian debut and firmed from $17 into $10.
RACE 5: Rebel Factor is one of the state's most promising horses and his opening quote of $2.90 was good enough for his followers. Quickly firmed to $2.40.
RACE 6: Magic Typhoon looked too long at $14 before firming to $7.00. Heaven's Miracle was $8.50 to $7.50.
RACE 7: Mr Freeze was well backed at long odds at his Tasmanian debut and only just missed. Punters have followed up - $7.50 into $4.60.
RACE 8: Former Queenslander Lion's Tooth looks ready to win and firmed from $5.50 to $4.60. Coronation Veronic, a market drifter at her past two starts, shortened from $11 to $5.50.
