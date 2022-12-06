The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS students win big awards in MyStateBank Student Film Festival

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still from Scott Lleonart's video Animus. Picture supplied.

Two students from the University of Tasmania took home major awards from the MyStateBank Student Film Festival this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.