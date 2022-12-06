Two students from the University of Tasmania took home major awards from the MyStateBank Student Film Festival this year.
UTAS student and filmmaker Scott Lleonart won the Best Film: Post Year 10 category for his music video Animus.
Animus opens with a sweeping shot of an office worker going about his mundane nine-to-five routine. It quickly becomes something reminiscent of a slasher film from the 1980s, complete with neon lights and a strange axe-wielding teddy-bear antagonist.
"I was going for that camping 80's horror film vibe," Mr Lleonart said.
"I thought having some striking colours would really elevate the song and fit that kind of vibe."
He said production took about three months and faced challenges like organising and editing while keeping track of his other assignments.
"I've made music videos before, but I wanted to make one really production heavy and put as much effort in as I could for my UTAS degree," Mr Lleonart said.
The video was also used for a new single from Mr Lleonart's band, Morgan's Sandpit.
"It was great to be able to combine this with my band as well. We wanted to release that single for quite a while and thought the video could give that personality flair we were looking for," he said.
Mr Llenoart said he planned to pursue personal media projects after his degree.
"I want to get together with different film crews and work on more projects. The great thing, too, is there are more job opportunities in Tasmania."
"I'll keep looking into that and keep doing what I love."
"It feels great to win the award and just to be part of the festival as well, hearing all the filmmakers and judges talk about the Tasmanian media industry."
Mr Llenoart was joined by student Hayden Cornes, who won in the Emerging Talent: Post Year 10 category for his piece Tamar Island's Ship Graveyard.
