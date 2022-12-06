Westbury captain-coach Stacey Norton-Smith couldn't be more stoked for her group after they won their first match since joining the Cricket North women's competition last summer.
The Shamrocks defeated Launceston by eight wickets in the round eight clash at NTCA no. 1 on Sunday.
Westbury kept the Lions to 85 before cruising to 2-87 in 15 overs. Norton-Smith, who finished 44 not out from 45 balls, said it was an emotional finish to the game.
"I'm a pretty tough person and I don't cry very often but when we ran the two to win, I had tears rolling down my face, it was absolutely amazing," she said.
There were great scenes after the game.
"We tried to sing the song for those who knew the words," she said with a smile.
"I have to admit I was one that didn't know the words.
"We sung the song and a few of our very proud parents recorded it for us. It was a special moment."
The Shamrocks' leader, who joined the club this year, could appreciate what the victory meant to the young group who had lost a dozen matches in a row.
"Not only did myself, the girls and our families understand the significance of that win for us as individuals; the club have been absolutely outstanding in the way they've recognised how good the victory was as well," she said.
"It's really nice to be around a supportive team."
Norton-Smith added she'd received a host of encouraging messages since the triumph.
"It's a really proud moment for the girls," she said.
"Hopefully they've got that taste for success and it's only going forward for them now."
A heartwarming subplot was that teenager Summer Cherdron captained the team for the day and took 2-20 from three overs.
Cherdron skippered the side last year.
"She captained the team on the weekend and that was a big moment for her," Norton-Smith said.
"I'd been captaining a few games this year. And we just had a bit of a chat during the week and I said 'I think it's a really good opportunity for you to captain out there, I'll be there to support you along the way'.
"So she captained the girls to that victory which was pretty fitting because they did the hard yards last year losing games and struggling to have players."
Norton-Smith said the side clicked in the field on Sunday.
"Mackenzie Grant was a standout with four wickets and backed it up with a strong performance with the bat (17 runs) as well," she said.
"There's always been the ability there, it was just that day when everything clicked for everyone.
"Ella Wiggins chipped in with a couple of wickets (2-12) and bowled really well."
Norton-Smith said it was Grant's second season of cricket.
"She just had a knee reconstruction last year," she said of the teenager.
"She's a sporty young one and obviously having a knee replacement last year was pretty full-on for her so she had last season off.
"She's a right-arm medium-pacer at the moment but by the time she's 22, she'll be a right-arm quick I reckon."
Norton-Smith had high praise for Grant's batting display. They shared a 64-run partnership.
"I would say Mackenzie's effort to hang out there with me won us the game," she said.
Westbury play South Launceston this weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
