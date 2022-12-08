Cricket North teams in contention know it's a tight finals race in the Greater Northern Cup.
They'll play their final round of matches on Saturday while the North-West sides have one more round next weekend.
Fifth-ranked South Launceston and second-placed Launceston will play a blockbuster at NTCA no. 2.
Lions coach Andy Gower knows what's at stake.
"There's no coming back from this week, if we don't win, we don't play finals so that's going to be a focus for us," he said.
"Whoever wins out of South and Launnie this weekend will most likely feature in the Greater Northern Cup finals.
"The North-West Coast guys have a game up their sleeve on us next week so it's very tight."
Launceston is coming off a convincing victory against Devonport.
"We had a really confident win and we think the group is back where we want to be," Gower said.
"There were really good performances from Nikhil Bhatkar and Max Dowling with the bat and the bowlers did the job by bowling Devonport out for 130.
"We've had a pretty strong campaign with the bowling and the batting has been a bit indifferent but we've had two really good weeks on the track and we think we're finding some good form at the right end of the season."
Sam Elliston-Buckley will come back while Jackson Miller is unavailable. Daniel Smith and Roy Penn will be be considered for selection.
Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson said his group was prepared for the clash.
"It's always a big game for us when we play Launceston, there's a good healthy rivalry there," he said.
"Obviously this week there's a bit extra to play for as well with a potential spot in the finals up for grabs."
Jackson said the group would focus on continuing to play good cricket and let the results take care of themselves.
"We've had three wins in a row now and we're starting to play the sort of cricket we want to, and believe we're capable of, consistently," he said.
"We're just concentrating on the process and playing good cricket during the game rather than focusing on the result and what it means for finals and that type of thing too much."
Mackenzie Barker and Jackson Young are in the mix for selection after being unavailable last weekend.
"We're pretty close to full strength this weekend which is exciting because only a couple of times so far this season that's been the case," Jackson said.
"So we're excited to see what our full-strength group can achieve."
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet said his side's match against Mowbray at Invermay Park was crucial.
"It's our last one-day game and if we come away with a win I still think that holds us in reasonable stead for the season-proper results," he said.
"We're really hitting this one full steam ahead because we want to get maximum points."
The Shamrocks will be bolstered by Ollie Wood's return from the Greater Northern Raiders.
"Hopefully Chathura Athukorala comes back in as well, he's just still got a bit of a niggle," Murfet said.
The Shamrocks took positives from their high-scoring game against Ulverstone in round 10.
"They're probably the best team we've played all year and we improved a fair bit with our batting," he said.
"To make nearly 250 and lose doesn't happen very often so I was quite pleased with some improvements we made there but at the same time we let a few things slip with what's been going well for us in the bowling and fielding side of it."
Eagles captain Luke Scott said Thomas Dwyer would be unavailable for the match.
"We just need to be able to find a couple of partnerships," he said.
"We're just finding ways of losing wickets in clumps and pretty quickly, particularly early, which is putting us under pressure.
"And we're not getting those scores that are big enough to defend at this point.
"We felt like we weren't too far away with the ball last week."
In other matches, Wynyard host Devonport, UIverstone welcome Latrobe and Burnie duel Sheffield at West Park Oval. Riverside have a bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
