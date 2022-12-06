Motorists seem to have forgotten the rule (and etiquette) of not crossing an intersection (even on a green light) if there is no car space on the opposite side. A case in point is the intersection of Lindsay and Goderich streets. When cars on Goderich St cross over without a gap, cars crossing at Lindsay St are unable to move. When lights eventually turn green again for Goderich St, Lindsay St is again held up. I sat through four changes of lights because of the ignorance of the motorists. Be lovely if people could be more aware and considerate.

