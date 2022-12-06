The Examiner
Opinion

LETTERS || Ashley Youth Detention Centre replacement is overkill

December 7 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view outside from inside one of the accommodation blocks at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

A DISASTROUS RECORD

So now we have an outline of the government's proposal for the future of youth justice following the planned shutdown of Ashley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.