So now we have an outline of the government's proposal for the future of youth justice following the planned shutdown of Ashley.
Talk about structural overkill: five new facilities in place of Ashley's one (in recent years the number of residents at Ashley has averaged nine to 10). That's inflation on a scale that only a government that has lost its way could conjure up. It's in line with the disastrous record of government management at Ashley over the years.
Talk about structural overkill ...
It appears under successive governments there has been one policy setting - do nothing about the obvious security, training and support shortcomings and put the blame for every problem on the staff, who because of government failures are placed in unsafe situations on a daily basis.
If the government seriously wants to fix the problems it should start by talking to the people who live with residents on a daily basis and not listening to the bureaucratic BS that comes out of Hobart.
Greg Hall AM, Deloraine
Incredulous that the Tasmanian government, promising transparency and consultation in its reform of the salmon farming industry continues to show neither.
"Community briefing" sessions for the 10-year draft plan require registration including participant personal details and addresses. Venue locations being kept secret until "closer to the date". Participants told notes will be taken to "inform event insight reporting" and "photos may also be taken". The Hobart session already full.
How is it that a public information session on the expansion of an industry that is already proven to damage our precious marine environments has a cap on numbers? Transparency? Democracy? Not. The Tasmanian government sadly lacking for sure.
Cass Wright, Port Sorell
Motorists seem to have forgotten the rule (and etiquette) of not crossing an intersection (even on a green light) if there is no car space on the opposite side. A case in point is the intersection of Lindsay and Goderich streets. When cars on Goderich St cross over without a gap, cars crossing at Lindsay St are unable to move. When lights eventually turn green again for Goderich St, Lindsay St is again held up. I sat through four changes of lights because of the ignorance of the motorists. Be lovely if people could be more aware and considerate.
Dianne Scetrine, East Launceston
