Scotch Oakburn College will have two new buildings after the City of Launceston council approved a development application for updates to the school despite residents' concerns over traffic, parking, and noise.
This included councillors saying the council had not listened to community members and the school needed to provide more resolutions for parking, with an "imbalance" between residents and the school.
The planning application was required to assess car parking due to various changes to the site, including the reduction of parking, the removal of six on-site spaces in 2018, and an increase to 77 full-time staff.
The application was previously withdrawn due to community concerns over current demand and provisions for car parking.
This application included a traffic assessment study, finding car parking requirements were reasonably satisfied. Still, the on-street drop-off and pick-up activities created ongoing issues and provided recommendations for the school on how to address this. Some nearby residents felt this did not cover the whole area appropriately.
Four residents came to the council meeting to express their concerns over the application, such as traffic, illegal parking, and noise from fans and air conditioning impacting the amenity.
Some speakers said parking had been an issue for the past 10 years, with staff parking near their properties and making it difficult for them to leave their homes.
Councillor Alex Britton asked how the school would manage traffic flow and staffing over the next decade as the school anticipates more staff.
He said he was "shocked" the school appeared to make no consideration for parking.
City development general manager Richard Jamieson said a permit had been issued for a 30-spot car park in Boland Street.
"The school are proactively looking at providing what is required for the staff," he said.
Mr Jamieson said the issues were separate from the building DA and the onus was on the college to inform the council of their staff numbers regarding parking management.
Cr Joe Pentridge called on the council to consult with community members like those who spoke against the DA.
"Don't we have a responsibility to keep our residents happy?" he said.
Cr Pentridge was concerned the problem with parking and traffic would be "very difficult to fix".
Cr Pentridge said when the council ignored concerns over smaller streets, they were "saying the operation was a success, but the patient died."
Chief officer Michael Stretton said the council would "never ignore the sentiment of the community."
The traffic impact statement included Elphin Road and Claremont and Erina streets, only Elphin Road was analysed for traffic flow using the data from the Elphin Road and Cypress Street intersection.
"The school has been quite proactive in consulting the community. The council have advertised the DA and sought comments," Mr Jamieson said.
Mr Jamieson said parking management was a broader conversation away from the DA.
Cr Alan Harris said the school had actioned a traffic warden to help with congestion after hearing community concerns from the previous DA.
READ MORE: Stadium assumptions are unrealistic: Labor
Cr Tim Walker said parents are relying on community assets for parking.
"That's something they [school] are cognisant of, but they're not working with us to solve that problem," he said.
"They've removed their car parks while expanding their school."
Cr Walker said it was reasonable to assume staff will increase in ten years.
"This traffic impact statement is based on already unapproved figures," he said, referring to the 77 full-time staff.
"There is no effort to make any provisions and no provision in this development application for further parking."
He said it was not a future problem. It was a current problem.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.