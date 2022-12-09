Hellyers Road set for re-brand Advertising Feature

We are pleased to be highly recognised and respected as a leader and an early ground breaker within our industry. - Kit Wilkinson, Hellyers Road Distillery.

Hellyers Road Distillery restaurant offers guests views of the picturesque Emu Valley paired with an extensive, locally crafted menu. Picture supplied

PROVIDING a meeting and events hub for major organisations and private entities across the North-West of Tasmania since 1997, Hellyers Road Distillery has quickly become a much-loved local destination.



With a rich history, the brand proudly celebrated its 25th year with the release of a rare, 21-year-old, single malt whisky (expected early next year), along with a highly-anticipated re-brand.



The new packaging will include a "new look and feel" to the existing range of whiskies and liqueurs, as well as a significant upgrade to the Hellyers Road visitor centre experience.



Setting the venue apart, the newly established visitor centre offers an unrivalled experience which, Hellyers Road Distillery brand, channel and export manager Kit Wilkinson said hopes will attract businesses looking to complement the businesses' service offerings.

"We want the new visitor centre to be your local hub, a destination for the North-West community as well as the rest of the world."

Producing world-class single malt whiskies and fresh cream liqueurs, the Hellyers Road main range consists of some of Australia's oldest aged whiskies, matured in a variety of casks including ex-Bourbon, wine casks and European sherry and port butts, as well as peated expressions of single malt.



"We have arguably the oldest, continually used, single malt whisky distillery in Australia," Kit said, adding the team is proud to have the largest collection of premium aged, single malt whisky in the nation.



"Our range of cream liqueurs pay homage to our founding farming background, being made from fresh cream and other local ingredients," he said.

"The distillery is particularly excited about bringing the countries oldest whiskies to market and offering a new whisky and produce pairings menu (locally sourced) to our guests that represents the ultimate whisky and dining experience."



Not only does the distillery produce a top tipple, it also provides guests with an opportunity to experience the distillation process first hand with fully guided tours.

"Our distillery tours offer the only opportunity for guests to bottle their own 19-year-old, single malt whisky straight from the cask." Kit said the distillery was honoured to be recognised recently, picking up the gong for Australia's Best Single Malt Whisky at the World Whisky Awards for both 2022 and last year.

"[This is] the highest accolade in our industry," he said, adding Hellyers Road has also been awarded Tasmanian Exporter of the Year and Tasmanian Small Business of the Year on multiple occasions.

"We are pleased to be highly recognised and respected as a leader and an early ground breaker within our industry." While proud of the accolades Kit said, ultimately, Hellyers Road owes much to its success to its people.



"The warmth, integrity, ingenuity and passion to challenge the norm are all shared by our team of long-term local employees," Kit said.

