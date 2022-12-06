When brought before the Supreme Court in Launceston last month, Tameika McCauley-Close was not happy.
She was a crucial witness in the trial of five people facing murder charges over the death of Bobby Medcraft in March 2020. But the Crown told the court she had not been taking their calls for several weeks.
After she failed to appear in court as a final witness on notice on Monday, October 17, Justice Robert Pearce issued an arrest warrant.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson was concerned that the jury might have an adverse view of his client Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan if they knew she had been arrested, so a suppression order on the publication of details was imposed.
Ms McCauley-Close was arrested by police and brought to Launceston ready to appear on Tuesday morning.
But she told a lawyer appointed to give her advice about possible contempt of court charges that she would not cooperate and provide evidence. The defence counsel discussed several options on how to handle the situation.
Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro suggested bringing her before the court without the jury and asking her a few questions.
Justice Pearce brought her into the court and asked if she would give evidence.
Ms McCauley-Close used expletives on several occasions to indicate her unhappiness about being arrested and how she did not want to give evidence.
It emerged that one of her major complaints was that police had denied her the chance to have a shower before being brought from Burnie to Launceston.
Justice Pearce listened to her without comment but made a decision.
He allowed Ms McCauley-Close an opportunity to return to the Launceston Remand Centre during the trial lunch break to attend to her "personal hygiene".
After lunch a fresher looking Ms McCauley-Close came into the court and Justice Pearce asked if she was prepared to give evidence.
"Yep, yeh I'll do it," she said.
The jury was called in and Ms McCauley-Close gave critical evidence about Mr Sheehan's movements on the night of the incident.
While she could not remember saying to police :"They started this shit, now we are going to finish it" she admitted that she had urged the group searching for Mr Medcraft to "f---ing smash 'em."
She admitted it was her voice recorded saying: "Oi Kelsey, make sure you video it."
"It was something stupid I said," she told Mr Shapiro.
Ms McCauley-Close was shown a photo of Sheehan's sword.
"Have you seen it before?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"Yep," she said.
"Where?," he asked.
"My house," she said.
"Was it before this night?," he asked.
"Yep a day or two before," she said.
Ms McCauley-Close said the sword had been on the kitchen bench and she had "probably" touched it.
She said it had been put away and as far as she knew it was still in the cupboard.
During sentencing Justice Pearce commented that Ms McCauley-Closes's remark about a video was so that there was some form of record of the infliction of violence on Mr Medcraft.
