Ageing holiday decorations are why the City of Launceston is less festive than in previous years.
During the council's ordinary meeting on December 1, a resident asked councillors why Launceston was left behind regarding holiday cheer.
Ms Lynn van Emmerik said she was "saddened and dismayed" over the lack of holiday decorations.
"I have noticed a steady decline," she said.
"This dampens the mood for shoppers and, in particular, children, who should be bright and full of excitement at this time of year."
Ms van Emmerik suggested the council look to other avenues for decorations like the Salvation Army opportunity shops, the Men's Sheds in the area or even the arts school at the university.
"The apathy shown by this council today has been appalling," she said.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he "shared the sentiment" Ms van Emmerik posed in her question.
"The City of Launceston agrees that more Christmas decorations are required for Launceston's public spaces and will give serious budgetary consideration to this matter next year," he said.
"Some further Christmas decorations will be installed next week."
Cr Gibson said that logistical and supply chain issues created challenges to replace replacing ageing decorations in time for this year, but the community could expect to roll out new decorations in 2023.
General manager for the community Dan Ryan said the Christmas and holiday decorations used in the Launceston area for several years had "reached the end of life."
"We are currently investigating some alternative options we can get around the CBD to help compliment the Christmas tree," he said.
Mayor Gibson encouraged individuals and businesses to decorate their premises and shop windows and was pleased to see many businesses already doing so.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
