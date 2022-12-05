The Nationals' decision to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament could prove disastrous to ongoing efforts to bring about reconciliation between our First Peoples and the broader community.
It is a divisive and partisan attack on a sincere attempt to deliver justice and equity that appears to be rooted, to varying degrees, in racism, dodgy logic, perceived political expediency, and an apparent fear of what truths a Voice to Parliament may actually tell.
David Littleproud's principal justification for coming out against the Voice so soon and so strongly is that he apparently believes it would morph into a QUANGO, or quasi autonomous non-government organisation, top heavy with bureaucrats and apparatchiks, and almost certainly be doomed to be neither representative nor effective.
Then, however, he goes on to assert that the Voice is also unworthy of support because there is insufficient detail about its composition, its role and its likely authority. Come again? As many commentators have pointed out in the past week, it is logically inconsistent to condemn something over alleged flaws while, at the same time, saying you don't have sufficient information to pass judgement.
Mr Littleproud rejects the Voice on the basis he does not believe it will do anything to help "close the gap" despite being a member of a Coalition that did little to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians over the better part of a decade. What does he suggest? To continue doing the same things over and over in the hope of a better result? That was how Albert Einstein defined insanity. Perhaps the Nationals need to consider the possibility that a different approach could deliver greater success.
While it has become apparent there is support for the Voice within the Nationals at both state and federal levels, the reality is opposition to a "yes" vote at the proposed referendum is now a core part of the party's brand. The danger is that going on what has happened with referendums in the past the road to a Voice, and ultimately a Makarrata or treaty, just got a lot rockier. Referendums that have across the board support from all parties traditionally have a much higher success rate than those that don't.
The onus is on the Liberal leader Peter Dutton to either come out in support of the Voice or to commit to not making a decision until the consultation process is completed. If, instead, the Liberals go down the same road as their Coalition partners then the referendum will almost certainly fail.
What do you think? You can have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.