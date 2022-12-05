German man strangled sex worker

A German national was engaged in erotic asphyxiation when he strangled a sex worker, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Tobias Pick, 27, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitted to strangling 49-year-old Jingai Zhang in Wellington St on Boxing Day, 2020.
He was originally charged with murder but had pleaded not guilty. He also pleaded guilty to stealing $2400 and Ms Zhang's mobile phone.
Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery gave facts in a sentencing submission saying that Pick had engaged Ms Zhang in the fortnight before the fatal incident.
She said Ms Zhang was a married woman who had a sex work business in Wellington st and who also had a boyfriend.
Pick was in Australia on a working visa and staying at the Arthouse Hotel in Invermay.
On Boxing Day 2020 Pick argued with his girlfriend and told he he was leaving but remained in Launceston.
He engaged Ms Zhang and arrived at her premises at 7pm. Ms Zhang's boyfriend was in an adjoining room at the time.
Ms Avery said that during sexual intercourse Pick placed his hands around Ms Zhang's neck.
"He deliberately pulled on her dress which acted as a ligature," she said.
Pick realised she was unconscious and fled the scene taking the mobile phone and $2400 cash and did not attempt to render first aid or call an amubulance.
Ms Zhang's boyfriend became worried and when found she was deceased with her dress around her neck.
State forensic pathologist Donald Ritchey determined that she had died of strangulation.
Pick told police that he had engaged Ms Zhang a week or two before and she had asked him to apply erotic asphyxiation.
He told police that after the argument with his girlfriend he was "bored and horny".
He said that she had asked him to engage in erotic asphyxiation at their first engagement but he had not done so.
He said that on the fatal evening they had first engaged in oral sexual intercourse with a condom before it was removed.
During sexual intercourse in the missionary position he placed his hands on her throat for 10 seconds, he told police.
He said that he was in the "doggy position" when she tightened the dress and he pulled on it.
When she was non-responsive he shook her a little bit but ran away because he was scared.
A victim impact statement from her husband said that the couple had been married for eight years.
Ms Avery said Pick had engaged in extremely dangerous behaviour.
"He was involved in erotic asphyxiation both manually and with a ligature and it was as a direct consequence that a person was killed," Ms Avery said.
She said that it was mitigating that consent had been involved. However, she said that there was no established relationship of trust between Pick and Ms Zhang.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said that Ms Zhang had asked him to engage in the behaviour on the previous occasion but had not done so.
She said Ms Zhang was facing away from Pick when she became short of breath but Pick was unaware.
Justice Robert Pearce will sentence on Tuesday, December 6 at 4.15pm.
