Tobias Pick pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
German man strangled sex worker

A German national was engaged in erotic asphyxiation when he strangled a sex worker, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

