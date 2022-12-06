The newest member of the Tasmanian Sporting Hall of Fame has detailed the role the state played in his career.
Tristan Thomas was born in Brisbane, spent two years in Ireland and now lives in Canberra but said the roots of his distinguished athletics career are firmly planted in Tasmania where he grew up in Hobart and attended St Virgil's School.
Becoming the 140th athlete inducted into the state's hall of fame last week, the 36-year-old five-time Australian 400-metre hurdles champion told a function in Hobart: "The culture of this city and state is what got me here.
"I do love Tasmania. It does make you gritty, it does give you an edge, it's an amazing place. And when I look at what Canberra's like, it has nothing on the spirit of this city and state.
"I look at the St Virgil's and Tassie teams I was on, the amount of moments I had that were directly related to being a Tasmanian and I'm just really proud to have grown up in this city and state."
Thomas, whose career took in world championships plus Olympic and Commonwealth Games, said he only left Tasmania to join the Australian Institute of Sport because of his drive to progress.
"Because I did leave straight after school I think there's this idea that I didn't want to be Tasmanian and I don't think that's the case.
"I was just desperate to make it and wanted to do everything right and was afraid of taking the wrong turn."
Despite having never officially retired, Thomas said it feels a long time since his days of competing around the globe.
"I feel like it's been so long now since I was that guy but I think I'm finally ready now to appreciate what I did achieve. It's really special."
He said the decision to specialise in such a gruelling event was made after finishing sixth in a flat 400m and doubting whether he would ever get much better.
"Everyone wants to be the full-forward or the 100m runner but I think often people aren't made to do that and I think I was very quickly able to understand that what I did have was long legs and efficiency and maybe a different mind for it and being able to find that early was a big part of being able to get to where I got to."
He said a world championship bronze medal in the 4x400m relay in Berlin - inspired by the encouragement of John Steffensen - and competing at the 2012 Olympics in London were his career highlights.
"John told us we could make something of this opportunity. It was my first world champs and we became a band of brothers and got that bronze medal. We had a victory lap and after that I thought anything is possible. That's an outstanding memory. And walking out onto the Olympic Stadium in London was like Gladiator. It was just the most amazing moment and I'll never forget it."
The last inductees into the hall of fame were cyclist Matthew Goss, hockey player Tim Deavin, mountain biker Sid Taberlay and rower Kerry Hore at last year's awards.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.