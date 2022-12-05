Western Australia were far too strong for Tasmania in the opening game of the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Female Cricket Championships winning by 38 runs.
WA, who are hosting the tournament, cruised to 1-136 through their 20 overs thanks to captain Charis Bekker (64) and all-rounder Chloe Ainsworth (61) with the pair facing all bar three balls for the innings.
There was cause for early optimism for the Tigers after Greater Northern Raiders player Julia Cavanough took an early wicket to leave the hosts at 1-1, but they were never given a sniff from there.
Things began to fall apart for the visitors in the second innings as they quickly found themselves at 4-13.
Cavanough (51) was again the solitary contributor for Tasmania, as they were eventually bowled out for 98, with Ainsworth's 3-12 off 3.1 overs ensuring she was the day's stand-out performer.
Tasmania played a second game against Vic Country later that day.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
