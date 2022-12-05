The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in the northern and eastern parts of Tasmania today.
In a release from the Bureau, a deep low pressure system near the northeast of Tasmania will move further eastwards today.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 kilometres per hour with peak gusts of around 90 kilometres per hour are likely over parts of northern and eastern Tasmania.
The damaging winds risk is expected to continue through Monday afternoon, before gradually easing later on in the evening.
The Special Emergency Services advised people in risk areas to manage pets and livestock, secure outdoor items including furniture and play equipment and be prepared in case of power outages and report any outages to TasNetworks on 132 004.
The locations which may be affected include Launceston, Scottsdale, Whitemark, St Helens, Bicheno and Fingal.
For emergency assistance, the SES can be contacted on 132500.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
