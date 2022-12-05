The Examiner
Damaging winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour are likely over parts of the north and northeast

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 2:03pm
A severe weather warning for damaging wind in the Northeast was issued Monday. Picture: Bureao of Meteorgoloy

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in the northern and eastern parts of Tasmania today.

