City of Launceston council to support wider lobbying for affordable housing

City of Launceston councillors voted on its stance for decisions such as lobbying for affordable housing at the Local Government Association of Tasmania General Meeting.
The councillors voted on which direction the vote should be made for the council's delegate at the meeting, which will be held on December 8.
One which was recommended not to support was that LGAT adopt a policy position that ensures that council meeting and workshop times occur at times that are conducive to and facilitate increased participation across a broader cross-section of community candidates, particularly looking at the constraints and commitments that would apply to those working full-time, young people and those with caring responsibilities.
In comments, chief officer Michael Stretton said, "it is considered appropriate that council business may be conducted within normal business hours".
He said, "there can be no one-size fits all approach to delivering Local Government", and evening meetings may be "restrictive" to some community members.
Councillor Tim Walker said it was "problematic" council meets in the daytime, with many community members unable to make 1pm meeting times.
"It would be good to look for alternative solutions," he said.
"Many people say they wish council meetings were in the evening."
Cr Hugh McKenzie countered, saying people have told him they wouldn't be able to make evening meetings.
Another area was affordable housing and the move for LGAT to lobby the state government to encourage the development of affordable housing.
Firstly, to lobby for measures that promote the efficient supply of well-located, diverse housing; secondly, to promote the development of affordable housing with specific incentives for affordable housing enabled through planning schemes and policies; lastly require the development of affordable housing with the use of mandatory provisions in appropriate locations.
In council officer comments by the general manager for the community, Dan Ryan noted, "the Tasmanian Government's approach is articulated in Tasmania's Affordable Housing Strategy 2015-2025, which we understand is being driven by the Department of Communities Tasmania".
The recommendation was to support this move to lobby affordable housing.
Cr Andrea Dawkins said the council would be well represented at the LGAT meeting.
"This is an opportunity for the City of Launceston to be part of the greater council network," she said.
The recommendation was passed.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
