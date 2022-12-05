Misconceptions about the Voice to Parliament

At this point in time, patience needs to be exhibited by all stakeholders in recognising that the detailed business case is under development and will ultimately be reviewed by the Tasmanian and federal governments in order to finalise decisions on funding. If the business case does not stack up, the outcome will be no stadium. If it does, however, make economic sense, let's all get behind it and in doing so secure the 19th AFL licence, an outcome that our great game needs in order to prosper into the future and provide a vision for our youth with their inevitable increased participation.