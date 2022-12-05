Misconceptions about the Voice to Parliament

There are a number of misconceptions being raised by those opposed to the First Nations' Voice to Parliament.
Number one: We are not responsible for what happened 200 years ago. Well, we are not indeed. However, for 200 years we operated on the principle of terra nullius. The Redfern Speech and the Mabo decision consigning terra nullius to the dustbin were delivered only 30 years ago. The apology to the Stolen Generations was not given until 2007. The Royal Commission findings into black deaths in custody was handed down in 1991. The exposure of the ill treatment of incarcerated indigenous youths in Don Dale Youth Detention Centre was in 2016. In reality much has been happening on our watch.
Number two: The Voice will be a third chamber and we already have elected representatives. Well, it will not be a third chamber - that is an outright misrepresentation. In regard to elected representation we need to keep in mind that while women represent more than 50 per cent of our population, only 39 per cent of parliamentarians are women. First Nations people represent just under three per cent of our population. What have we to fear? Seriously.
Isn't it time we grew up and become a nation prepared to embrace our past and work with our First Nations people towards a better future.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
After wandering round our gastronomical city I wholeheartedly endorse Kaye Pickett's comments regarding our efforts for Christmas (Examiner, November 25). With the mayor and deputy mayor being creative people we might have seen an uplift in decorations but they are even more dire than before. Not even the tatty tinsel adorning the thoroughfares, just the tree with tired looking stars and limp banners no one can read. Hopefully they will have put in train more exciting decorations for next year.
As for our gastronomic title, that's all very well but the more eating places we have the more will come crashing down. After all, with our population not growing by thousands, mortgages and food skyrocketing, we haven't the money to eat out often. These days the CBD isn't a place where one can wander for hours and Charles Street for one isn't even clean on a Saturday morning.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
A recent night-time detour of the Midland Highway commencing at Powranna without any communication from attending police officers of the detour route, no signage indicating the alternative route, was indeed very perplexing and confusing.
Thankfully, a female driver with a knowledge of the Northern Nidlands back roads identified my confusion at the first major intersection, explained the detour route which was to re-enter the Midland Highway at Epping Forest, not to continue along the narrow, lonely country road to Campbell Town.
Hopefully, future night-time detour routes will be explained and indicated en route to the unfamiliar travelling public, instead of a non-communicative directive to a motorist's country road labyrinth?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
The debate about the justification for a new stadium to be built in Hobart continues the long held tradition for North versus South arguments, no matter how logical a new business investment for all Tasmanians can be proven. There is ample precedent in a relevant sized city such as Townsville to confirm the multi-faceted benefits arising from a new multi-purpose stadium. Why would it be any different in Tasmania?
At this point in time, patience needs to be exhibited by all stakeholders in recognising that the detailed business case is under development and will ultimately be reviewed by the Tasmanian and federal governments in order to finalise decisions on funding. If the business case does not stack up, the outcome will be no stadium. If it does, however, make economic sense, let's all get behind it and in doing so secure the 19th AFL licence, an outcome that our great game needs in order to prosper into the future and provide a vision for our youth with their inevitable increased participation.
If proven to be a sensible investment, the benefits of increased economic activity generated will help the Tasmanian government to meet health and social housing priorities. This is not an either/or decision for the Tasmanian government. It is an investment in Tasmania's future prosperity just as MONA has been the catalyst for redefining Tasmania's brand and generated additional revenues for government to utilise in addressing the community priorities.
Tony Beach, Williamstown, Victoria
