The JackJumpers have come away from their 15-point NBL victory against the Brisbane Bullets with plenty of positives.
The win was their second in succession, they were clinical in the last quarter, and import Milton Doyle was extremely impressive with his 33 points and nine rebounds.
But perhaps most importantly star centre Will Magnay managed to get through just under 15 minutes of action without incident.
The 208-centimetre tall former New Orleans Pelican is coming off 10 months worth of persistent injury, including bone bruising, however he is slowly returning to his former self via minute restrictions.
Magnay, 24, said he is still trying to adjust to the flow of the offence with players like Doyle and Josh Magette.
"My rhythm's slowly coming back, I'm just getting used to playing with Milt, who's a very, very good player, very dynamic passer and can put me in positions to be successful," he said.
"And also just getting back to that relationship with Jet in pick and roles. It's a time thing.
"I think it's more just conditioning than anything and finding my feet late game, just to be able to catch the lobs and know that my legs are there late game."
Head coach Scott Roth was delighted to see Magnay back on the court, remarking just how inspired he was by the Brisbane-born player.
"I'm a little bit emotional because of this guy right here," he said.
"He's had a heck of a 10 months to come back and do what he's done.
"I'm quite proud of the work he's put in and the effort that he's shown and to come back home to where he is, and play that kind of game just speaks volumes about this kid.
"Milt and Jet have a partner now on the pick and roll that's dynamic, which is helpful to us.
"And just his toughness and his presence. And like I said, I know what he's gone through to get where he is today and it's quite impressive."
Their win against the depleted Bullets outfit sent the JackJumpers to within half a game of the top four at the season's halfway mark.
Next for the Tasmanian squad is a tough away clash against league-leaders Sydney Kings on Sunday.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
