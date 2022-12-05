The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Will Magnay Tasmania JackJumpers NBL Brisbane Bullets

BH
By Ben Hann
December 5 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Magnay has returned to the court. Picture by Rod Thompson

The JackJumpers have come away from their 15-point NBL victory against the Brisbane Bullets with plenty of positives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.