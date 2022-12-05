Former Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior will kick off what will probably be her last racing campaign in the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday.
The winner of almost $400,000 in stakemoney will be opposed to a capacity field, with the 19 nominations including Sir Simon, Reward Achiever and Dramazing.
Longford trainer John Blacker again has the Hobart and Launceston Cups on Glass Warrior's agenda before she is retired to stud.
"This will most likely be her last campaign and they will be her main targets if she is going good enough," Blacker said.
"There are several options along the way.
"The Sheffield Cup will be her next run then she could possibly run in both the Longford and Devonport Cups now that they are 10 days apart.
"Or she could go Sheffield Cup - Brighton Cup if we think it suits her better."
Blacker said the 2021 Longford and Launceston Cup winner was in good order for her first start for eight months.
"She's done plenty of ground work and been galloping with (heavyweight jockey) Glenn Hodges in the saddle," he said.
"So she is fit enough to run well and she's run some good races over the 1650m at Devonport.
"Chelsea Baker will ride her throughout her campaign."
Blacker has a busy week ahead.
He will have 12 runners at Mowbray on Wednesday night and has 16 horses entered for Spreyton where the meeting is scheduled to start at 2.28pm with the last race at 6.57pm.
Rising star Rebel Factor heads a strong lineup for the main race at Mowbray, the Craig Hanson Memorial.
The lightly-raced five-year-old was entered for last week's Newmarket but connections chose to stick to a gradual rise through the grades.
Still, the benchmark 76 race will be no pushover as five of his seven rivals have already won at that level or higher and the other two are also promising horses.
If bookmakers had framed a market on the 2022 Youngblood Challenge series, Mitch Ford would have been a short-priced favourite.
Although he still needed to draw the right horses, 19-year-old Ford has been the leading reinsman in the state this season with 66 wins and that 'form' reads well for a competition restricted to junior drivers.
He duly delivered the goods, winning the series with 67 points, but was modest enough to say that luck had played "a major part".
"I drew some nice horses that had some good draws and things panned out well for me in the races," Ford told the Tasracing web site.
Ford won two of the six heats spread over the Mowbray and Hobart meetings at the weekend.
Brodie Davis, Malcom Jones, Jacob Duggan and Ryan Backhouse also drove heat winners.
The final points table was - 67 M Ford, 51 B Davis, 43 M Jones, 41 J Duggan, R Backhouse, 37 C Castles, 33 B Miller, 29 L Older, 27 K Williams, 21 L Dakin.
The Tasmanian Turf Club last week presented life-membership to racing stalwarts Ron Riley and Alison Archer, two of its greatest supporters.
Riley, who has had success as a jockey, trainer and owner and is a member of the Tasmanian Racing Hall Of Fame, served on the committee for 14 years from 1997 including a period as deputy chairman.
He was instrumental in the club moving to a StrathAyr track and installing lights, sat on the programming committee and supplied racebook tips for 30 years.
Archer, who has been involved in racing as a trackwork rider, trainer, owner and journalist, joined the TTC committee in 1999.
She was deputy chairman from 2008-2013 before becoming only the second female chairman in the club's history and is now serving a second stint in that role.
Ladbrokes Chase winner Rojo Diamond will try to keep his $100,000 bonus hopes alive when he contests the heats of the Hobart Thousand on Thursday night.
But to say he faces some hot competition is an understatement.
The outstanding lineup of interstate greyhounds coming for the group 1 race includes Top Gun winner Photo Man, Brisbane Cup finalist Big Opal Rocks, Perth Cup winner Vice Grip, Adelaide Cup winner Do It and Melbourne Cup runner-up Fernando Mick.
Then there's Typhoon Sammy, winner of three group 2 country cups, and Paua Of Buddy, winner of the group 2 Bendigo Cup, who are both short-priced favourites for their heats.
Rojo Diamond has avoided them all in the first round, drawing box 6 in the last of seven qualifiers where he is $1.70 favourite in the opening TAB market.
The Robin Grubb-trained dog needs to win the final and the Launceston Cup to claim the triple crown bonus.
This year's Hobart Thousand series is worth a total of $230,807. The final carries $150,000 in prizemoney with the winner taking home $100,000 for the first time.
HEAT 1: 1.90 Photo Man, 2.70 Dancer Of Flame, 4.60 Isurava.
HEAT 2: 2.00 Typhoon Sammy, 3.80 Boo Boo Billy, 5.50 Mobile Legend.
HEAT 3: 2.40 Vice Grip, 2.50 Nail 'em Fencer, 6.00 Run Red Run.
HEAT 4: 2.00 Fernando Mick, 2.15 Do It, 7.00 Who Told Shorty.
HEAT 5: 1.75 Paua Of Buddy, 4.80 Panadero Warrior, 4.80 Who Told Tuff.
HEAT 6: 1.60 Big Opal Rocks, 3.40 Rip Away, 8.50 Dewana Milo.
HEAT 7: 1.70 Rojo Diamond, 6.00 Miss Avatar, 6.50 Raider's Guide.
