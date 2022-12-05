The Examiner
Launceston Cup winner ready to return for farewell campaign

By Greg Mansfield
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 12:23pm
Glass Warrior winning at Spreyton where she will begin what could be her final campaign in Friday's $50,000 Golden Mile. Picture by Greg Mansfield
Former Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior will kick off what will probably be her last racing campaign in the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on Friday.

