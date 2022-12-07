Deloraine warehouse opportunity

1061m2
If you've been looking for ideal warehouse space, look no further than this opportunity.
Rarely for sale, here is a chance to secure a significant warehouse complex in Deloraine.
Encompassing approximately 650m2 of ground floor space with over 320m2 of further mezzanine level storage and office facilities, this building would suit a broad range of businesses.
Sitting on a level 1061m2 block there is excellent parking space for eight vehicles.
Of quality precast concrete panel construction, the entire structure presents to a high standard.
An inspection will not disappoint. Substantial airconditioned offices, meeting room, kitchen, and staff WC facilities make this broadly appealing.
The storage room is significant, with excellent off-road access, enhancing the business opportunities.
With a convenient Deloraine location, the 30 minute proximity to Launceston and Devonport makes this listing highly appealing. With Vendors seeking a December 2023 handover here is the chance to lock in your future enterprise.
