The City of Launceston council has welcomed the announcement of a $24 million waste materials recovery facility after a long development application process with business Veolia over the site location.
Mayor Danny Gibson commended City of Launceston employees who worked with Veolia to find a suitable alternate location at Spreyton that was both cost-effective for the company and Launceston ratepayers while also addressing the concerns of those affected Invermay residents.
"While recognising that this facility will no longer be built in our municipality, the Spreyton proposal will deliver several significant positive outcomes for Launceston ratepayers across the board," the mayor said.
Cr Gibson said the facility would result in "significant savings to the City of Launceston", around $1 million a year.
In 2020, Veolia sought to build the waste centre on Churchill Park Drive in Invermay. However, due to considerable concern from residents, the council denied the application to build a recycling centre at 19-25 Churchill Park Drive, the former Humes concrete manufacturing site.
There were fifty-eight representations against the application, a petition with 384 signatures and at the meeting held in September 2020, 17 people voiced their concerns against the development.
Their main concerns were based on odour, noise, traffic congestion and dust affecting nearby residents, deeming it an inappropriate site for such a development.
The council rejected it based on two reasons surrounding noise emissions. The first referred to trucks starting and leaving the site early in the morning, causing an adverse impact.
The second was because the DA did not demonstrate there would be no environmental nuisance.
The DA was then appealed at Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal later in 2020 and early 2021. It was given the green light by RMPAT and overturned the council's refusal.
The appeal focused on the project meeting emissions impacting sensitive uses and attenuation distance requirements.
RMPAT found the grounds of appeal were made and it was satisfied the development complied with the planning scheme. Therefore the council's decision should be set aside and a permit issued to allow the development to begin, subject to 50 conditions.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
