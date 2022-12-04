Saturday's Cricket North women action saw the script torn up as the underdog triumphed in both games.
In a top of the table clash, Riverside hosted South Launceston on the back of a dominant display against Westbury while the visitors were treated to a week off.
The Knights got out to a quickfire start after some economical bowling frustrated the batting line-up and consistent wickets began to fall.
Averaging an incredible 73.3 runs this season, Meg Radford proved to be a cut above once again as she guided her side to respectable 6-120 after she managed 52 runs off 47 balls in an innings that included five of her side's eight boundaries.
The South Launceston bowling unit had no stand-out performers, however Amy Duggan did show her versatility by taking a wicket with the ball and also producing a stumping and a run out with the gloves.
Duggan's day kept on improving as the opening batter carried the team in the second innings with the only double-digit score.
Her 63 not out off 47 included eight fours as she chased down the total with seven balls remaining.
Riverside will be disappointed with their lack of discipline with the ball, as the 34 extras - including 26 wides - they contributed was a large factor for the loss.
The match had a small stoppage too after a snake was seen on the ground, causing plenty of panic before the reptile was safely removed.
The other match between Launceston and Westbury also saw an unexpected result after the visitors clinched their first win of the season by an emphatic eight wickets.
A stellar performance by Mackenzie Grant (4-11) spearheaded the Shamrocks' terrific bowling which also included support acts from Summer Cherdron (2-4) and Ella Wiggins (2-1).
Requiring only 86 to win, captain Stacey Norton-Smith ensured her side took advantage of the golden opportunity after she provided half of the side's runs with 44 off 45 deliveries.
The opening batter's 64-run partnership with Grant all but sowed up the team's maiden victory as they coasted home with more than four overs remaining.
South Launceston's unlikely win has drawn them within two points of Riverside as the teams enter a two-horse race for top spot.
Westbury's perhaps even more unlikely victory means there is only one win between themselves and Launceston heading into the competition's last round before Christmas.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
