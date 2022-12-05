The road to Tasmanian sporting success is often long, but few have been longer.
On Sunday, the Greater Northern Raiders women's team claimed their first piece of silverware in their fourth season since joining the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
The men's team won their inaugural trophy last season.
The victories more than justified the decision five years ago to create a North and North-West composite side in the Hobart-based CTPL to ensure the highest level of cricket was available to players from those regions without having to relocate to the capital.
Players, coaches and support staff knew the concept would involve a lot of travel but agreed that the benefits would outweigh the sacrifice so rarely, if ever, complain about their huge mileage.
But it is worth noting.
As pointed out by coach Darren Simmonds immediately after the win: "Two of my players - Montana Bradley and Maddie Clarke - walked off the field at Wynyard last night. That's a long way from North Hobart."
He's not wrong. It's well over 300km and getting on for five hours with all the current roadworks on the Midland Highway. Both players will have travelled more than 700km all up to play in the game.
Asked last week if she had ever added up how long she spends in a car each week, Bradley - who alternates between beds in Burnie and Hellyer and works as a teacher in Smithton - politely replied: "That would be silly. I'd hate to think how many hours it is ... I do listen to a lot of podcasts."
And Simmonds' team overcame far more than just those annoying roadworks to achieve their eight-wicket win over previously-unbeaten North Hobart.
For reasons beyond the comprehension of most sane minds, the CTPL Twenty20 final clashed with Cricket Australia's under-19 national championships being run in Western Australia this week.
This meant Raiders lost the service of regular performers Ava Curtis, Kate Sherriff, Alice McLauchlan and Julia Cavanough while Melodie Armstrong missed out for the Demons.
So five of the state's best junior players were denied the chance to experience the heat of battle in a competition designed to provide them just that.
Three of the four Raiders had played in every match this season but when it came to the grand final their involvement was limited to text messages of encouragement to teammates as they watched on a livestream from 4000 kilometres away.
Raiders captain Sasha Moloney said the quartet were dearly missed.
Reflecting on the side's campaign moments after collecting the trophy, she said, as tactfully as possible: "We had some really good contributions throughout the tournament, particularly from players who are now at under-19 nationals. They really stepped up and it was sad they could not be here today."
Neither the Raiders nor North Hobart had a fixture the previous Sunday. Playing the final then would have provided those five players an ideal lead-in to the competitiveness of national championships. Alternatively, it could have been played any time later in the summer, perhaps on a Saturday ahead of a one-day Sunday fixture.
Being played after the end of the WBBL meant the statewide showpiece was able to attract some star power with Victorian Elyse Villani and fellow international Naomi Stalenberg, of NSW, coming in for North Hobart while Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves and Moloney, of Longford, returned to their home region's colours.
The XI who took to the TCA Ground in orange - plus the four watching on from Western Australia - could not have provided a greater endorsement of the program.
In addition to Bradley (Wynyard) and Clarke (Ulverstone), Latrobe duo Hannah Magor and Kate Chaplin were also flying the flag for the North-West while Curtis and McLauchlan play for South Launceston and Sherriff, Sophie Parkin, Elyse Page, Charlotte Layton, Monique Booth and player of the match Meg Radford (a lazy 3-5 off four plus 30 runs) are teammates at Riverside.
They have all reached this level without the need to relocate to Hobart - something which has denied the state considerable talent in the past.
Despite being one of the players who has made that move, Moloney was quick to point this out.
"The Raiders girls put in a huge amount of effort to play every week. They are giving up half their weekend to play," she said.
"I think the Raiders program shows there's a pathway there for Northern players who can stay at home - and that was not there five years ago."
Simmonds (who, co-incidentally, also hails from the hotbed of Windsor Park) sang from the same hymn sheet as he savoured his side's win.
"Obviously we all want to win trophies because it's a great reward for the program, but we also want to do it for the players because they sacrifice so much," he said.
The Raiders program has so far succeeded thanks to the selfless contributions of many, from the players to coaches Simmonds and Tim Coyle and from head honcho Richard Bennett to bus driver Kevin French - who frequently braves those lovely Midland Highway roadworks four times in a weekend.
The rewards of their labours were enjoyed by many, not least the pupils of St Peter Chanel Catholic Primary School in Smithton who were treated to the first leg of the CTPL T20 trophy's state tour by a travel-weary but delighted Miss Bradley on Monday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.