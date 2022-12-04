Life hasn't always been a walk in the park for transplant patients David Wightman, Ken Fletcher, Umi Quor and Mark Brewer; however, on Sunday, they were able to do just that.
Tasmanian transplant patients had the chance to socialise with each other on Sunday as part of a transplant active weekend. In a unique set of circumstances, each person had received a different organ transplant.
David received a kidney transplant 23 years ago, Ken received a lung transplant in 2016, Umi received a liver transplant in 2016 and Mark received a heart transplant 15 years ago.
Mark had a condition with his heart called sarcoidosis and was diagnosed with the disease when he was 32.
"My life wasn't bad until I officially went on the list. I did live with a heart condition of about 40 per cent for 17 years and I was fortunate enough to get one two months after I went on the list," Mark said.
"It's really given me my life back and saved my life," he said.
Ken received two lung transplants. While travelling in Cairns, Ken picked up pneumonia and Pseudomonas bug.
"That put me into ICU and pretty much on my deathbed. They called my family in to come and say their farewells, but luckily they hit me with some steroids, kept me going," Ken said.
In 2016, Ken received a new set of lungs. "This has enabled me to get back to my previous lifestyle. I am happy I have been able to have more quality time with my family," he said.
Umi has had three transplants and said she didn't even know she had a liver transplant the first time.
"I was very ill, I was in the hospital, later on I was in Launceston, and later on I was transferred to Melbourne. I didn't even know I had a liver transplant until I woke up," Umi said.
"I'm very grateful for what happened to me, otherwise I wouldn't be here," she said.
David was first diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 25 and said he was lucky to be alive.
"It's a good reminder for people to get your blood pressure taken. I was very ill, I was diagnosed one day and dialysis the next day," David said.
"I was on dialysis for four months and my mother donated a kidney in 1999. I've had an amazing life, I have lived the world full time for over 20 years, and have been really active.
David said that everyday he felt well, he tried to be as positive as possible.
"It does add a certain amount of perspective in terms of work and life and what's worth worrying about and what's not worth worrying about," he said.
In 2021, there were 1,174 transplant recipients.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
