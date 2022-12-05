A resident has called the Brisbane Street mall the "dead heart" of Launceston.
During the annual general meeting for the City of Launceston council, Launceston resident Margot Smart raised the issue, asking the council what they were doing about the mall.
"Generally known around town as our dead heart, the mall is an absolute disgrace," she said.
Ms Smart told the council something needed to be done about "our mall", which was "devoid of people most of the time".
Mayor Danny Gibson said he hoped the Birchall's project would help increase activity in the mall once fully realised and the "dead space" would once again "come to life".
"It is the will of the council to activate the city," he said.
The Birchall's project is a proposed undercover arcade with retail and food businesses which would link the Birchall's building with the mall.
Chief officer Michael Stretton said calling the CBD "dead and dying" would be wrong.
"People may not appreciate we are running at 93 per cent occupancy of all our ground floor tenancies across central Launceston," he said.
"The figures demonstrate there is a strong and vibrant CBD."
Mr Stretton did agree with the mayor more could be done to add to the civic spaces in Launceston.
Retail shop owner Louise Scott said she had noticed increased foot traffic for the mall.
"It's not only because of the Christmas period, but the central business area had a higher occupancy of business renting," she said.
Ms Scott has owned the What's New store for three and a half years, and the shop itself has been in the mall for 30 years.
She said she would like to see more colour and vibrancy in the mall.
"Families used to come to the mall and sit, now there is nowhere to come and sit and places for kids to play," Ms Scott said.
She said she had also noticed less rowdiness in the mall, which would scare people off.
Mrs Scott said that while it doesn't compare to the COVID lockdown, Christmas retail was a bit slow this year due to the cost of living impacting people.
She remained positive for the season of gift-giving.
"People still love their loved ones and want to spoil them a bit," Ms Scott said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
