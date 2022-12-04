Greater Northern Raiders women claimed their first statewide title with a stunning victory over previously-unbeaten North Hobart.
Cruising to an eight-wicket win in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 grand final was a fitting reward for one of the state's most widely-travelled teams, according to coach Darren Simmonds.
The victory at Hobart's TCA Ground was particularly sweet for the Northern composite team who made a semi-final in their first year of existence, a one-day final in their second and were runners-up to the Demons in both finals last year.
"Obviously we all want to win trophies because it's a great reward for the program, but we also want to do it for the players because they sacrifice so much," Simmonds said.
"Two of my players - Montana Bradley and Maddie Clarke - walked off the field at Wynyard last night. That's a long way from North Hobart. So it's really cool to win some silverware after going so close previously.
"We've been developing our players and giving them the opportunity to perform at the highest level in the state and they can do that without having to leave home."
Raiders were superb against a team which had won every game this season and was welcoming back internationals Elyse Villani and Naomi Stalenberg.
Player of the match Meg Radford produced incredible T20 figures of 3-5 off her four overs to help limit North Hobart to 7-107.
She also delivered with the bat, scoring 30 in a pivotal 73-run partnership with Emma Manix-Geeves who anchored the run chase to finish on 51 not out.
Simmonds said the team headed south full of confidence.
"We always feel if we play our way and compete, we'll be a chance and we had that approach. We came down with the intent to win and really believed we could.
"We identified areas where we could exploit the opposition and executed there.
"Our bowlers were fantastic. Meg led from the front again and her award was thoroughly deserved. Look at those figures opening the bowling against quality players in the powerplay. That really set it all up.
"Hannah Magor (1-17) is just a soldier who gets the job done. She came on at an important time and bowled really well. Sophie Parkin (2-19) has bowled a lot of good spells for us but probably none better over the journey than today when it was really important.
"Sometimes chasing small targets can be tricky but that partnership between Meg and EMG was really smart cricket. They hit the gaps, took the odd boundary, played a lot of ones and kept the score ticking over.
"Em has been really keen to win some silverware for the Raiders so it was fitting with what she's done for us to be there not out at the end securing the trophy."
The height that Emma Manix-Geeves leapt indicated the importance of the moment when Greater Northern Raiders women began to close in on their maiden trophy.
The wily wicket-keeper knew the danger posed by Elyse Villani and also knew the experienced international had nicked the Sophie Parkin delivery a fraction of a second before it settled into the gloves.
Manix-Geeves took to the skies, the umpire raised a finger, bowler and keeper celebrated and suddenly North Hobart's projected score in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 grand final at Hobart's TCA Ground took a massive hit from 3-79 off 12.3 overs.
What Raiders captain Sasha Moloney later admitted could have been 140-plus nosedived after Villani's dismissal for a 41-ball 55 which featured seven of her team's nine boundaries.
Despite a 100 per cent campaign leading into the decider, the Demons could only muster 16 off the next six overs and only broke treble figures when a couple of final-over boundaries took their total to 7-107.
Darren Simmonds' Northern composite team subsequently cruised to an eight-wicket win and the coach agreed on the contest's pivotal moment.
"Villani's a quality player but Soph and EMG were able to get her out," he said. "Obviously it was a crucial wicket but we had built up pressure on her by taking wickets and they were key scalps.
"Once we got into the middle order we knew we could capitalise because they were missing a few."
Raiders' bowlers were magnificent, led by player of the match Meg Radford who produced incredible T20 figures of 3-5 off her four overs. Two clean bowled dismissals plus a catch off her own bowling meant Radford needed no assistance from teammates and even managed to deliver a double-wicket maiden in the penultimate over.
Parkin (2-19) added Hannah Short to her victims while Hannah Magor (1-17) claimed the big wicket of Naomi Stalenberg. Clare Scott contributed an unbeaten 21 but the total always looked well under par.
Radford confirmed her player of the match award by also delivering with the bat, scoring 30 in a pivotal 73-run partnership with Manix-Geeves who anchored the run chase superbly.
Opening the batting, the Tassie Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes talent produced an innings of maturity, waiting until her 25th delivery for her first boundary before going on to score 51 not out off 47.
Dot balls were almost as scarce as boundaries as Manix-Geeves gradually accumulated and even smashed the game's only six.
A horror 20-run 12th over from Stephanie Nichols included three no-balls and as many boundaries as Raiders sprinted home.
Moloney and Montana Bradley - who have shared captaincy duties through the campaign - both scored seven as the winning run came - somewhat underwhelmingly - off a Scott wide in the 17th over.
As the decider clashed with Cricket Australia's under-19 national championships, Raiders had to make do without regular performers Ava Curtis, Kate Sherriff, Alice McLauchlan and Julia Cavanough while the home side lost Melodie Armstrong.
However, the end of the WBBL allowed the return of four big names who united in just the fourth over as Manix-Geeves kept wicket to Moloney with Villani and Stalenberg both at the crease.
Raiders were also without the unavailable Ruth Johnston and Corinne Hall plus Hayley Silver-Holmes, who had a knee operation on Wednesday.
North Hobart had beaten Raiders by seven and nine wickets on the opening weekend, twice running down totals inside 15 overs, and the same teams met in last season's T20 decider when Stalenberg top scored as North Hobart took just 10 overs to win by eight wickets.
