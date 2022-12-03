Man evaded police multiple times

A man who evaded police on numerous occasions was also unlicensed, a court heard.
Troy Anton Lovell, a 39-year-old man, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to giving police a false name, evading police, driving with drugs in his system and other charges.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said on June 20, 2022, at 12.10am, police intercepted Lovell.
He told them his name was Justin and admitted to not holding a driver's licence of any kind.
On July 7, at 3.40pm, police observed a grey Holden losing traction and conducting burnouts. Police attempted to intercept Lovell, but he evaded the police. Police ran into Lovell sometime later and again drove away from police.
On August 10, Lovell was pulled over by police for an oral fluid test. He returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Police arrested Lovell and questioned him about the previous evasion offences.
On August 10, he was bailed on the condition he would not drive. On August 19, at 1.20pm, Lovell was seen driving a black Ford at Newnham. Lovell told police he was going to a friend's house.
On September 1, Lovell was driving at 4.10pm and conducted a U-turn when he saw police. When police witnessed the U-turn, they activated their lights. Mr Mathieson said Lovell failed to pull over.
On November 9, Lovell was seen driving a Blue Ford on George Town Road. Police attempted to intercept Lovell; however, he failed to pull over. Lovell will be sentenced this week.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
