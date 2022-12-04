The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Georgia Elias Equestrian Inter-Pacific Exchange

BH
By Ben Hann
December 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a day of fun, sweat and plenty of galloping, the Tasmanian Pony and Riding Club's annual event was filled with smiling faces and talented horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.