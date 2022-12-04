In a day of fun, sweat and plenty of galloping, the Tasmanian Pony and Riding Club's annual event was filled with smiling faces and talented horses.
From dressage to cross-country and finally some show jumping, the day was filled to the brim with riders and horses from all categories giving each discipline their best shot.
Based at the Powranna Grounds, the event widely regarded as 'the trials' is one of many important qualifiers for the Pony Club Tasmania State Eventing Championships which will be held next year.
One of the brightest talents to compete on Sunday was Bishopsbourne's Georgia Elias with her two horses Del Rio Chariot Bells and Silverwood's Aussie Pride.
Elias, 21, had gotten off to a fast start in dressage and managed to continue that form into her cross-country ride to demonstrate herself as one of the competitors to beat.
Competing in grade two, she was the eventual winner for her category, however she was more thrilled just to be with friendly faces.
"We're not really out here just for ribbons or whatever, they're here for the fun and the friendships and to see how our horses go," she said.
"Everyone's got their friends, or if anyone needs to make any friends pony club is certainly the place to do it, I think I've got most of my life-long friends out of pony club.
"It's good to share interests with other people, be away from your work life, and enjoy the fun of riding and competing."
Following this event, the charismatic rider is set to travel to New Zealand for next month's Inter-Pacific Exchange.
"It's probably the pinnacle of experiences that you can possibly get from pony club," she said. "You have to show-jump a random horse, so one that's not your own and you've only had five minutes on it.
"I'll be competing against USA, Canada, I think Great Britain if they end up bringing anyone down, Hong Kong and Japan."
Elias wants to keep an open mind going into the international event, meaning she won't be setting herself any targets.
"I've got no expectations for the competition side of things, because I'm not sure what cards we'll get dealt in terms of horse experience," she said.
"I just want to make life-long friends and connections from around the world that in the future I can visit them knowing that I've got someone in each country that I could go and stay with.
"Then ultimately bring that experience and skills that I might learn from an international competition, bring that back to the kids of our own pony club and state and hopefully inspire them and make them want to achieve big things."
