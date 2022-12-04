Woman was allegedly drunk when she crashed

A 43-year-old woman from Riverside crashed a car on Saturday and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading nearly five times the legal limit.
Police allege the woman returned a reading of 0.249 and disqualified the woman from driving for 12 months.
Police said the incident happened on Ecclestone Rd after 2.30pm. When they attended the scene, they found a silver Subaru sedan which collided with a power pole.
Police will allege the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was found nearby and taken into custody for mandatory testing.
Sergeant Gavin Chugg said the woman was charged and bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in January.
"She was issued with an immediate disqualification as a result of the high reading," Sergeant Gavin Chug said.
"It is disappointing to see that people are still willing to risk drink driving, endangering their lives and the lives of others," he said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the incident can contact police on 131 444.
