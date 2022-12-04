The City of Launceston council has received their 2021-22 annual report with "better than budgeted" results.
During the annual general meeting held on Thursday, December 1, councillors voted to receive the plan and report.
Councillors George Razay, Lindi McMahon, Susie Cai and Andrew Palmer were absent from the meeting.
Mayor Danny Gibson said he was proud of the work done by the council in the past 12 months.
"The City of Launceston is a can-do council whose operations impact every element of our municipality," he said.
"I believe we can look back on the past 12 months with pride, and with a newly elected council now taking the reins, I'm also very excited about the future."
Chief officer Michael Stretton highlighted some areas that were "particularly significant in terms of their community impact."
One topic was the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's futures plan. "It's a pivotal document that will set a pathway for QVMAG into the future," Mr Stretton said. He also highlighted the work done in the homelessness space by the council.
There was $24 million delivered in the capital works program, including the redevelopment of the Road Safety Centre.
Other included sporting facility upgrades, North Esk trail improvements, Launceston Waste Centre, Carr Villa and QVMAG. "It was a busy year for us in terms of capital work," Mr Stretton said.
In a fiscal highlight, against a budgeted underlying deficit of $ 7.1 million, the council achieved an underlying operational deficit of $993,000.
Mr Stretton said this was the council starting to recover from "the financial shock of the pandemic". "It was better than budgeted results," he said.
This result was driven by more significant than expected revenues, particularly in user charges at the Launceston Leisure & Aquatic Centre, Launceston Waste Centre and parking, and lower than budgeted employee costs.
