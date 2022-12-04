Greater Northern Raiders women have claimed their first statewide title with a stunning victory over previously-unbeaten North Hobart.
Darren Simmonds' Northern composite team dominated the Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 grand final at the TCA Ground in Hobart, cruising to an eight-wicket win.
Having lost both T20 and one-day finals to the Demons last season, the Raiders finally earned some silverware in their fourth year of existence.
Emma Manix-Geeves and Meg Radford were the stars in a classy team display.
Radford produced incredible T20 figures of 3-5 off her four overs to help limit North Hobart to 7-107.
She also delivered with the bat, scoring 30 in a pivotal 73-run partnership with Manix-Geeves who anchored the run chase superbly.
Opening the batting, the Tassie Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes talent produced an innings of maturity, waiting until her 25th delivery for her first boundary before going on to score 51 not out off 47.
Sasha Moloney and Montana Bradley - who have shared captaincy duties through the campaign - both scored seven as the winning run came off a Clare Scott wide in the 17th over.
Manix-Geeves had also been involved in the game's defining moment - pouching a nick from Elyse Villani (55 off 41) just as the Australian international looked destined to lead the Demons to a big score.
Instead, despite a 100 per cent campaign to date, they could only muster 16 off the next six overs and only just broke treble figures.
As the decider clashed with Cricket Australia's under-19 national championships, Raiders had to make do without regular performers Ava Curtis, Kate Sherriff, Alice McLauchlan and Julia Cavanough while the home side lost Melodie Armstrong.
However, the end of the WBBL allowed the return of four big names who united in just the fourth over as Manix-Geeves kept wicket to Moloney with Villani and Naomi Stalenberg both at the crease.
Raiders were also without the unavailable Ruth Johnston and Corinne Hall plus Hayley Silver-Holmes, who had a knee operation on Wednesday.
North Hobart had beaten Raiders by seven and nine wickets on the opening weekend, twice running down totals inside 15 overs with Villani, Stalenberg, Nicola Carey and Molly Strano all batting in the top five.
Scheduled round seven and 12 encounters both fell victim to the weather.
The same teams met in last season's T20 decider when Stalenberg top scored as North Hobart took just 10 overs to win by eight wickets.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
