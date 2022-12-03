Greater Northern Raiders fell short on the second day of their CTPL match at New Town.
Despite being bowled out for just 71 on the opening day, the hosts fought back well, dismissing the Raiders for 138, rattling up 6-309 in their second innings and then bowling the visitors out again for 173.
This gave New Town an overall winning margin of 69 runs.
Resuming the second day three wickets down, New Town were relying on their not out skipper Mitch Owen and he didn't let them down.
The first drop smashed a stylish and quickfire century with his 107 coming off 83 balls and featuring seven fours and eight sixes.
With Patrick Rowe accumulating a more pedestrian unbeaten 77, the pair were able to put on 113 for the fourth wicket. Tyler Willmott added 32 not out off just 12 balls as the hosts posted Raiders a formidable winning target of 242.
Jono Chapman (2-89) and Dravid Rao (2-71) were the best bowlers but still took a bit of punishment.
After losing Brayden DeVries early, Raiders dug in for the task. John Hayes again put a hefty price on his wicket and found willing support in Alistair Taylor as the pair established a 98-run partnership.
However, when Joseph Graham (2-45) trapped them both in front the momentum swung.
Hayes went for 38 off 74 while Taylor's 70 was rather more rapid, coming off 98 deliveries including 11 boundaries.
Miles Barnard continued to find his form at the crease with 23 but from there the wheels fell off without another double-figure contribution as the last seven wickets were lost for just 23 runs.
Not content with his century, Owen also dominated with the ball, taking 4-19 off 6.1 overs, while John Montgomery chipped in with a Benaud-esque 2-22.
Raiders will be among three teams with a bye as CTPL switches to Twenty20 format next week.
Elsewhere in round eight, Kingborough held on to win a thriller against South Hobart Sandy Bay.
The hosts finished all out for 274 off 95 overs, led by Nivethan Radhakrishnan (85), Nikethan Radhakrishnan (67) and Anthony Adlam (34) as Tom Andrews took 3-75.
The Sharks' chase fell 18 runs short as they were bowled out for 256 off 88.4. Eamonn Vines (48), Tom Willoughby (47) and Andrews (44) all fell just short of half-centuries as Nivethan Radhakrishnan (5-55) and Alex Vincent (4-73) did the damage with the ball.
North Hobart finished ahead of Clarence on first innings scores, amassing 173 compared to 8-82. They then added 6-243 declared thanks to skipper Jack White's 73 and 55 from Aiden Bariol before Clarence finished on 1-50 in their second innings.
University outscored Lindisfarne, recording 10-205 and then 3-166 in reply to 10-153. Captain Param Uppal made 79 and Bradley Hope 54 not out.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.