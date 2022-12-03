Two people injured in Hobart during annual Toy Run bike ride

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a motorcycle and spectator crash on the Brooker Highway, New Town near Stainforth Court.
Initial inquiries indicate a motorcyclist participating in the Toy Run has left the roadway and collided with a group of spectators.
Two people have been taken to hospital, one with suspected serious injuries.
The motorcyclist was not seriously injured.
Crash investigators and forensics are examining the scene and the crash will be fully investigated.
Witnesses who have not been interviewed by police are asked to contact police on 131 444.
Witnesses who have video footage of the crash are asked to upload it to the evidence portal at https://taspol.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/toyrun
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.