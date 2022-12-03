The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with suspected serious injuries

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated December 3 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people injured in Hobart during annual Toy Run bike ride

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a motorcycle and spectator crash on the Brooker Highway, New Town near Stainforth Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.