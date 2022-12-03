The much-loved Launceston Christmas Parade returned for 2022, following its cancellation in 2021.
Thousands lined the streets, many in their best festive outfits, surrounding Launceston's CBD hoping to find the best angle to see the parade and capture Santa's attention.
The parade assembled at the Esplanade behind Boags Brewery and made its way up St John Street along Elizabeth and then back down Charles Street before finishing back at the starting point.
The Christmas Parade was organised and run by the Apex Club of Tamar Inc for many years, but from 2019 the Lions Club City of Launceston have continued the time-honoured tradition that the Parade has become.
Julieanne Stevens from the Lions Club City of Launceston said it was a great parade with lots of community support.
"All the funds raised through the floats is donated to Giant Steps Deloraine, which is an organisation that offers services to those with Autism," she said.
"It was a great success and the turnout was amazing. It was one of the biggest parades we have ever had and the weather was just magnificent."
Eight-year old Millie of Launceston said that her favourite part was seeing a certain man in red.
"It was really cool to see Santa and he waved at me and I gave him a big wave back," she said.
The parade kicked off at 11am around the CBD and feature numerous floats and also a special visit from Santa Claus himself.
The event was cancelled for both 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions and locals were happy for the parade to return.
The parade featured over 30 displays, including Tasmania Police, SES and the Tasmanian Fire Service.
Dance performances were put on by the Motivation Squad and Classique Dance Centre, dogs walked the walk for Guide Dogs Tasmania and dozens of riders from the Launceston BMX Club rode down the route.
There was Christmas music in the air with both the Pipe Bands Tasmania and the St Andrews Caledonian Band ringing sounds of festive tunes as the parade took off.
As well as a special visit from Santa, there were many other characters featured in the parade such as the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, the Who's from Whoville and even Spiderman.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
