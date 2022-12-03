The Examiner
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Much-loved Launceston Christmas Parade returned for 2022

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
December 4 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The much-loved Launceston Christmas Parade returned for 2022, following its cancellation in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Photos and Video
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.