Victorian trainer-driver Allan McDonough indicated he might be back to plunder more Tasmanian stakemoney after Blitzern's dominant win in the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple final at Mowbray on Saturday night.
McDonough said the Devonport and Hobart Cups, both run in the first half of January, were possible targets.
"We'll look at some other feature races over here and I'm sure we'll come back," he said.
Blitzern ($1.24 favourite) broke Ryley Major's track record for the 2200m standing start journey while winning the Golden Apple by almost 15m in a mile rate of 1:57.4.
Front-marker Montana Storm ($26) and 30m backmarker Ryley Major ($7.00) gave Beauty Point trainer Rohan Hillier both minor placegetters with the rank outsider of the field, Cullenburn ($71), finishing fourth.
McDonough also drove the other two feature-race winners on the program, Rock Artist and So Art I, both trained by Emma Stewart.
He said he was "never too worried" on Blitzern despite five of the frontmarkers setting a blistering early pace and opening a handy break on the rest of the field.
"They certainly ran along early so I thought I'd better sit for a little bit," the driver said.
"I knew I had the better ones behind me."
McDonough eventually went forward heading into the back straight, reached the lead about the 400m and established a winning break rounding the home turn.
Victorian two-year-old Rock Artist didn't win the $20,000 Golden Slipper by as big a margin as his $1.06 odds might suggest but there was nothing wrong his times.
The Emma Stewart-trained gelding rated 1:58.48 for the 1680m after running his last 800m in 56.7 seconds and his last 400m in 27.3.
Local rising star De Goey was gallant in defeat, going down by only 1.5m, with the rest of the field 30m in arrears.
Rock Artist didn't begin with much zip and driver Allan McDonough had to push him to find the front.
"I don't know what happened - it was like he was having his first start again," McDonough said.
"He was was good but he was pretty green in front and didn't really want to go tonight.
"He'll be be right now for the Vicbred series back home."
Rock Artist's stablemate So Art I was almost as short ($1.15) in the $20,000 Golden Girls and as expected proved too good for the local mares.
McDonough took the former Kiwi to the front at the 1800m and she controlled the race before getting home by 9m over Mia Ragazza with Stepping Stones 4m away third.
She returned a mile rate of 1:59.1 and ran her last 800m in 58.2.
"Once (Barooga Rock) went back at the start, I knew the top would be there for me so I thought I'd go around them early and get her out of trouble," the driver said.
"She labours a bit on the turns but when she straightened she was strong."
So Art I has had only six starts for the Stewart stable and won five of them.
Despite being the only three-year-old in the race, Miss Papenhuyzen showed her class with a last-to-first win in the first heat of the Youngbloods Challenge.
The Rohan Hillier-trained filly hasn't finished further back than second in nine starts and her three previous wins included the $50,000 Evicus Stakes and $12,000 Blue Bonnet.
Although she had support in the market, surprisingly she didn't start favourite and her $3.70 closing quote on TAB fixed- odds was the longest price she's been in her career.
She gave first blood in the series for junior drivers to 16-year-old Brodie Davis who said he was happy in the run despite being at the rear of the field.
"I wasn't too worried being wide and back coming off the back straight - she's got gears and once I pulled the plugs, she just kept running," Davis said.
Miss Papenhuyzen stormed down the outside to score by 2.6m from Ranieri (Kayleb Williams) with Iden Black Prince (Lachlan Dakin) 5m away third.
Heavily-backed favourite Euroking ($4.80 to $2.70) faded to fourth after leading.
Favourite-backers were back on the ball in the second heat when the Kent Rattray-trained Stormy Sanz broke a 16-month win drought.
Ryan Backhouse gave Stormy Sanz a nice run one-out, one-back and the four-year-old poked his nose in front at the 400m before coming clear in the straight.
Although he's now won six races, Stormy Sanz had gone 19 starts without a win but that didn't concern punters who backed from from $3.50 to $2.70.
Backhouse said his intention had been try to lead from barrier 2 "but I couldn't get across so I had to go to plan B."
Leading trainer Ben Yole provided 21 of the 30 runners in the series and was rewarded when We Salute You won the third heat
The state's leading driver this season Mitch Ford bided his time back in the field before the $4.40 second favourite charged home to score by 12.6m.
"He was suited by a genuine speed up front," Ford said.
The winning drivers from the two earlier heat winners, Davis and Backhouse, filled the minor placings on Puntarno Stride and No Nukes Skipper to give Yole the trifecta.
35 M Ford, 33 B Davis, 26 R Backhouse, 19 J Duggan, 16 K Williams, 15 B Miller, 14 C Castles, 13 L Dakin, M Jones, 11 L Older.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
