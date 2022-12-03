The Examiner
Blitzern takes big bite out of local pacers in Golden Apple final

By Greg Mansfield
December 3 2022 - 10:30pm
Victorian visitor Rock Artist, the $1.06 favourite, only just gets home ahead of De Goey in the $20,000 Golden Slipper. Pictures by Stacey Lear
Sixteen-year-old Brodie Davis drives Miss Papenhuyzen to victory in the first heat of the Youngbloods Challenge.

Victorian trainer-driver Allan McDonough indicated he might be back to plunder more Tasmanian stakemoney after Blitzern's dominant win in the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple final at Mowbray on Saturday night.

