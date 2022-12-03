Elphin Sports Centre to undergo $900k upgrade

The state government will spend $900,000 over two years to make Elphin Sports Centre more disability-friendly.
Announced on Saturday, the funding will improve the connection between the facility's old and new courts, make showers and toilets more accessible, and upgrade the carpark and reception areas.
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said the upgrades came in response to community concerns.
"We had people with disabilities come forward, allow themselves to be really vulnerable and actually share their personal stories of some of the difficulties they'd had at Elphin Sports Centre," she said.
"Our heartfelt thanks goes out to those Tasmanians who did come forward and say 'this is what we're experiencing'."
The investment follows a recent $800,000 upgrade to Elphin's heating, roofing and seating.
Meanwhile, the state government is confident of resolving its pay dispute with a handful of public sector unions "very quickly'.
On Friday five public sector union officials agreed to take updated offers to their members, which could finally end months of back-and-forth with the government.
"We as a government have been very resolute that we need to work with unions," Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said.
"Knowing that our public sector workforce is not the entire workforce for the state, we've had to work hard to find a way forward to make an offer that's both acceptable to members as well as affordable to the taxpayer.
"We're really pleased we're showing signs of progress."
The updated offer will see workers offered a 3.5 per cent pay rise in the first year, followed by 3 per cent pay rises in the second and third years, plus cash increases of between $1000 and $1500 in their base pay.
The new pay arrangements will be backdated to the expiry of the unions' last agreement.
Hamish Geale
