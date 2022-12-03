The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's Elphin Sports Centre to undergo $900k upgrade

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 3 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elphin Sports Centre to undergo $900k upgrade

The state government will spend $900,000 over two years to make Elphin Sports Centre more disability-friendly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.