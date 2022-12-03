Man who slapped his victim, attacked with a pipe

A man who slapped another man in the face because he was allegedly a drug dealer, was hit with a metal bar in retaliation.
Stephen Ernest Bassett a 63-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit, common assault, destroying property, and disorderly conduct.
Police prosecutions said on August 11, about 6.35pm, Bassett and a co-accused attended the home of the victim. Police said Basset slapped the victim across the face and bashed a window and door once he left the unit.
Police attended a short time later and found him in the driveway of the address where the altercation took place. A breath analysis was conducted and Basset returned a reading of 0.116.
Bassett's solicitor, Emily Hindle, said her client became friends with the co-accused because the co-accused was having life troubles and Basset wanted to look after him.
Because of his friendship with the co-accused, Ms Hindle said her client was constantly harassed by the complainant.
"My client describes being constantly harassed by way of phone calls and text messages," she said.
Ms Hindle said her client had received threats that his home would be burned down as well as death threats. She said things boiled over when Bassett and the co-accused met with the complainant and he slapped him in the face.
This was not without repercussions as Basset was hit with a metal bar by the complainant. Ms Hindle said the destruction of property complaints took place after he was hit.
She said her client decided to get in the car and attempted to drive away from the scene because he was less intoxicated than the co-accused.
Magistrate Simon Brown disqualified Bassett from driving for 12 months and fined him $2000 for all charges.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
