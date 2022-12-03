A Launceston Christmas staple returned on Saturday, with the Niche Markets taking place at the Tramsheds, showcasing the very best of Tasmania's handmade gifts.
Dozens of stalls featured all kinds of handmade goods including cards, soaps, jewellery, art, fudge and much more.
The market also featured food and coffee vans and performances from a string ensemble, as well as Christmas music playing for the attendees.
Thousands came throughout the day to check out the best creative crafters in the state, snapping up some Christmas presents in the process.
An eye-catching stalls was 'Lost Wombat' by creator Gerhard Brunk of Hobart, which he describes as 'when tradition meets technology'.
Selling wooden LED light boxes with various designs, Mr Brunk said it was a great market to be a part of.
"These are all made by hand," he said.
"I come up with the design, I then transfer that design onto our laser engraver and we cut out the templates.
"I use Japanese handmade paper for the light diffuser and then wire in an all the LED lights and switches. We love coming along to the Niche Market. We have been involved for a few years."
Mr Brunk said that a large aspect of his craft was about being eco-friendly.
"We have the end products on display at the market and we try and use reclaimed and recycled materials and if not at least sustainably sources materials," he said.
"Most of the designs I have come up with myself and by collaborating with my wife. Sometimes we people with a request for example.
"We have a lot of Australiana and animal designs as well as lots of quotes. I even had a Game of Thrones series which I did."
Based out of Hobart, Mr Brunk has been making the light boxes for around 8 years.
"We did have a stall at the Queen Victoria night markets in Victoria before we moved here."
Stallholders will donate 20 per cent of their gross take which will go directly to St Giles to support individuals with disabilities.
The Christmas-themed event's aim is to raise funds to purchase life-enhancing equipment for the thousands who use the services St Giles provide.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.