Woman smoked bongs before heading to maccas

A woman who had a "long bong" or two before getting behind the wheel to go to Maccas was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court last week.
Courtney Lee Thomas pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with cannabis present in her oral fluid, failing to display an L plate and driving without an unaccompanied, fully qualified driver.
Police prosecutions said on January 3, 2022, Thomas was driving west of Newstead and was intercepted for a random breath test.
When police stopped her, she said she was only on her learner's licence and failed to display an L plate.
She also returned a positive result for cannabis and was taken back to the Launceston police station.
During an interview with police Thomas said she had a long bong or two and had smoked cannabis through a bong.
She then said she may have had three bongs prior to driving and smoked cannabis because it helped her sleep.
Thomas' solicitor Gemma Burgess said her client accepted that she should not have been driving.
Ms Burgess told the court her client had started smoking cannabis since the age of 12 and by the time she was 14, she became dependent on it.
"She spent a lot of time around older people who were not the best influence," she said.
Ms Burgess said her clients' offending came about because Thomas and her partner drove to McDonald's to get dinner.
"She drove because he had alcohol in his system.
"She does accept she should not have been driving given she had THC in her system."
Ms Burgess told the court, Thomas believed she did not feel affected by the cannabis as she had been smoking the drug for a long time.
She said her client had developed a reaction to cannabis over time which resulted in symptoms such as vomiting and nausea.
"She didn't realise cannabis was the cause...she wants to move on with her life," she said.
Magistrate Simon Brown disqualified Thomas from driving for three months. She was ordered to pay $800 in fines for the three charges. Convictions were recorded.
