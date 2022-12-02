Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

A 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Monday afternoon.
On November 28, police and emergency services attended a scene on Main Street in Huonville about 12.30pm after receiving calls of a man struck by a dual cab ute.
The man was treated at the scene and transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital. He died on Friday night.
The crash investigation is ongoing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.