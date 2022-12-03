It's a shame in many ways that the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year Award is not a more broadly televised event.
This year's nomination list was grand - impressive by any measure.
Josh Beltz, Matthew Wade and Henry Youl are each deserving of major recognition for a best performance in a supporting role - to use the Oscars vernacular.
Eddie Ockenden - who became the Kookaburras' most capped player when he passed 400 appearances for Australia this week - could quite seriously be the annual winner in any year.
So too Ariarne Titmus who had another stellar year - and who perhaps was, for many, the popular and easiest choice for the state's top sporting gong.
But Georgia Baker was the correct selection. The 28-year-old cycling star took nearly all before her in 2022 on both track and road - managing the transition back and forth with ease and success.
From her discovery in a Tasmanian Institute of Sport talent identification program at 14, Baker was always a significant work in progress. Illness and injury scares forced time-outs - there was even talk of retirement.
But in her case, resilience and persistence has proven a virtue with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham providing her with a platform to be simply superb.
Her three gold medals displayed an exceptional blend of skills as an individual and a team rider. Two of those successes, the road race and track points race, delivered individual gold, the nature of both requires the contribution of others - which Baker has so often provided in reverse.
The third - the team pursuit - is the ultimate in co-operative performance - perhaps in any sport.
It's no longer fashionable to routinely describe such outcomes as inspirational or role-modelling. But let's not beat around the bush these are.
This is a story about a teenager from a regional city isolated in so many ways from the mainstream sporting world - identified as possessing talent, through a relatively unsophisticated process, for any one of three Olympics sports - who after more than a decade's commitment takes on the world and fits in absolutely.
For this is not necessarily reflective of today's youth - of whom it is said instant gratification and reward are key mantras.
Baker was far from alone in that regard among her fellow nominees for Wednesday's award presentation. And that included the sole inductee in 2022 into the Tasmanian Sporting Hall of Fame.
Tristan Thomas was supposed to be among last year's cohort but a COVID lockdown in his now home of Canberra prevented attendance. And the Hall very much prefers to welcome its newbies in person.
Another thing about the Hall is that inductees are supposed to have retired. Thomas has never been able to bring himself to that point. But the equivalent number of years have now passed since he actually graced the track.
Although his physical presence differs little from the days in 2009 when he was a world championships medallist and world university games champion, neither then nor now, would that lead to any conclusion that he could be a top-liner.
In his owns words, Thomas bears no resemblance to any other aspirant to take on the technically challenging 400 metres hurdles at global level. But like Baker, not only did he succeed as an individual, he was perhaps even more effective as a member of relay teams.
It's easy to use a throw-away line but some of Thomas's legs in national 4x400 relay teams in races that really mattered were simply heroic - most notably when Australia won the bronze medal in the 2009 world championships in Berlin and when it made the final in Moscow four years later.
All this from an athlete who as a kid was unsure whether he should even try out for his relay team at St Virgil's College and who after successfully doing so disappointed himself with a sixth placing at his first national all-schools championships.
But he was one who stuck. At his last national all-schools he won four individual golds in a herculean performance over two days. Not surprisingly a scholarship to the AIS followed.
A fine journey well under way - one that fortunately never included taking up the option he had to compete for Ireland!
