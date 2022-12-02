The Examiner
Public unions to vote on new pay deal

By Benjamin Seeder
December 3 2022 - 3:00am
Officials of five public sector unions have agreed to call off planned strike action and take a renewed government pay offer to their members, in a deal that looks set to bury most of the industrial strife in the public service in recent months.

