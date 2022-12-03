A man who crashed his car on the Bass Highway pleaded guilty to drink driving and was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Brodie James Jurgens, a 25-year-old man, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
Police prosecutions said on October 16, police were conducting patrols on the Bass Highway and attended a single vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, police found Jurgens in the drivers side of the vehicle and conducted a breath analysis on the defendant.
He told police he had consumed 10 drinks over three hours. He returned a reading of 0.136.
Jurgens said he regretted his actions.
Magistrate Simon Brown disqualified Jurgens from driving for nine months and issued him with a $900 fine.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
