Calls for government minister Madeleine Ogilvie to resign following an accusation she misled Parliament continue to be met with resistance.
In a government business scrutiny hearing on Wednesday, Labor raised the termination of former Tasracing chief executive Paul Eriksson this year by the company's board following a workplace culture review.
The board's chairman Gene Phair told a Legislative Council committee the board has asked Mr Eriksson to produce a plan forward for the organisation and had been unsatisfied with the result.
Labor's Josh Willie then directed questions to Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie about what she knew about the termination in June as it had been omitted from a media release from her in July regarding his exit from Tasracing.
In the statement, she thanked him for his service and said he would return to Sydney to spend time with his family.
Under questioning for Mr Willie on Mr Eriksson's departure and what she knew about it, Ms Ogilvie said it was a matter for Tasracing's board.
She said she believed she had received information on his returning home to be with his family from a Tasracing statement.
Labor later accused her of misleading Parliament by repeating the reason for his departure.
Ms Ogilvie on Friday refused to answer questions on what she knew about the board's decision prior to issuing the release in July and if there was any discussion with Tasracing's chairman before the release was issued.
She did not respond to a question on what information she had at hand before she made the statement.
Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter reiterated his call for her to resign from the portfolio or for Premier Jeremy Rockliff to intervene.
He said if required, Labor would refer the matter to the House of Assembly's privileges committee.
"The minister has now been in protective custody for two days hoping the issue will go away as we approach Christmas," Mr Winter said.
"It's time for the Premier to tell his minister to front up and explain herself.
"If she doesn't he should sack her."
Government minister Felix Ellis said the call for resignation was a desperate tactic on Mr Winter's party.
"It's ridiculous hyperventilating frankly from the Labor Party," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.