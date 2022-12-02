Premier Jeremy Rockliff has hit back at Collingwood president Jeff Browne, after the Magpies' chief labelled the timing of Tasmania's entry into the AFL as "premature".
Browne challenged the viability of the state's bid on Thursday, saying it was an inappropriate time for the bid decision to be made.
"Making a decision with the commission three [members] down and led by a CEO who is not going to own the result is fundamental [to our position]," Browne said on Collingwood's stance on the Tasmanian AFL bid.
In response, Mr Rockliff slammed Browne's comments, saying "Jeff Browne is on the wrong side of history and I do not believe his comments are supported by AFL supporters."
Mr Rockliff opposed Browne's view, citing the timing of the state's bid as "well overdue".
"[The team] is supported by Tasmanians, the AFL and footy fans Australia wide.
While unanimous club support for a Tasmanian team wasn't necessary, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has previously stated the bid's outcome rested on "broad alignment" across the league's 18 clubs.
For Tasmanian AFL Taskforce member Errol Stewart, Browne's comments didn't raise major alarm bells.
"The running of a Tasmanian Football Club has nothing to do with Collingwood, but he's [Browne] entitled to his own opinion."
In response to Browne's concerns over the timing of McLachlan's departure and the state of the bid, Stewart signaled a possible lack of confidence in the AFL CEO's successor as the reasoning behind the comments.
"It essentially puts the AFL on notice that McLachlan is the only one who can run the [league]," he said.
"That's a misconception. Ultimately, the people underneath McLachlan are already pretty competent."
