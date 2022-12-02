The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Collingwood president's Tasmanian AFL bid concerns criticised by Premier and state AFL Taskforce member

Laura Smith
By Laura Smith
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has hit back at Collingwood president Jeff Browne, after the Magpies' chief labelled the timing of Tasmania's entry into the AFL as "premature".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Smith

Laura Smith

Sports Journalist

Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.