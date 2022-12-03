The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston defeats Burnie in Greater Northern Cup

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 3 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston wicket-keeper Michael Jones and pace bowler Josh Freestone celebrate getting Burnie's Ben Plant out lbw. Pictures by Rod Thompson

You always felt Burnie were a chance with skipper Nick Revell at the crease on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.