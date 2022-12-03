You always felt Burnie were a chance with skipper Nick Revell at the crease on Saturday.
He came in with his team 1-0 after Ben Plant was dismissed in the first over of the Greater Northern Cup round 10 match.
Revell dug in and then smacked his way to 77 from 122 balls, helping get Burnie to 5-145 chasing South Launceston's 203.
You got the sense it would take something special to get him out.
With about a dozen overs to go, the Hurricanes' captain launched a Brodie Jarrad ball toward the boundary.
It spent some time in the clouds and the crowd watched as Knights youngster Riley Donlon positioned himself for the catch.
The sun was in his eyes and straight away you thought that's going to take a great effort.
He took a clean grab out in front like a footballer.
Spectators went 'wow' as his thrilled teammates rushed to him.
It was catch that didn't go unnoticed by his skipper Jeremy Jackson.
"Revell was on a few runs and Riley's catch at deep mid-wicket when the ball was swirling around and went quite high - that was a very good catch from a young guy and an important one in the context of the match," Jackson said.
Donlon's take was part of a 15-over period where everything went right for South.
The Hurricanes were 2-110 with about 18 overs left and looked on their way to reeling in the Knights' formidable total.
Jarrad, who claimed his first top-grade five-for, soon got the breakthrough by trapping Jake Dixon (40) lbw.
He spoke about his approach to ending the Revell-Dixon partnership.
"It took a bit of time and rhythm just to get in the right areas," he said.
"Talking to (Michael) Jonesy and Jez (Jackson), they really helped out with telling me where to bowl and put it.
"It was a bit of persistence in the end, they're two pretty good batters and they were doing it pretty easy for a while there. A bit of luck always helps."
The Knights went on to take 8-34 and have Burnie all out on 168.
"It was getting harder and harder to score out there and the wicket showed that," Jarrad said.
"I think once we got one, that roll on was going to happen. We planned for it anyway.
"The wicket probably suited the spinners a bit and the slower bowlers so I was just lucky enough it was my day."
Tom Hawkins, who debuted earlier this year, played his best innings.
"His 41, coming in after I got out early and we lost a couple of wickets at the top, showed maturity beyond his years and he drove the ball nicely," Jackson said.
The Knights, who have won three in a row, are now fifth on the ladder according to Cricket North Play HQ.
Meanwhile, Launceston did well to keep Devonport to 130 after the Orions' openers Eli Sheean (42) and Bradley Moore (22) put on a 58-run opening stand.
Will Bennett did well to break that partnership, trapping Moore lbw.
The Lions then had danger man Tyler Dell at the crease.
Tom Gray got the Orions' captain out early thanks to the safe hands of Nikhil Bhatkar.
Lions coach Andy Gower said his bowlers stuck to the task.
"Devonport got off to a really god start and we felt if we could get one wicket we could really put some pressure on and get multiple wickets," he said.
Andre Leslie made his club debut after coming into the side for Roy Penn who was sick overnight.
"He's an off-spinner who has spent a fair bit of time playing cricket in Sydney," Gower said.
"Andre came in and did a good job, I thought he put the breaks on through the middle overs. He and Jackson Miller were really good.
"I thought Tom Gray bounced back well after going for a few early and ended up with three wickets.
"Those three were the guys that put a stop to the scoring and created some scoreboard pressure which led to us being able to take wickets."
Leslie claimed 1-16 from 10 overs with three maidens.
Bhatkah, who opened, had his best knock of the season with 46 from 61 balls.
"He batted really well and hit some good boundaries early and took a lot of pressure off the middle order by getting off to a good start," Gower said.
"He and Tom Gray started really well and we were lucky enough today to not lose wickets in clumps.
"Maxy Dowling batted well to be 43 not out at the end of the day and that was his top score as well."
Wynyard reeled in Riverside's 7-196 in 45 overs at Wynyard Showgrounds.
The Blues' openers Tom Garwood (31) and Ramesh Sundra (54) combined for 63 runs.
Coming in at four, Cooper Anthes backed up his unbeaten 70 last weekend with a blistering 57 from 47 balls, including seven boundaries.
Mowbray's 157 was mowed down by home team Latrobe in 39 overs.
With the score 5-60, the Eagles' tail-enders stood up with Max Symons (21), Sam Canny (22), Lachlan Clark (19) and Joel Proctor (26) causing headaches for Latrobe.
Mowbray's bowlers were busy early with Proctor, James Storay and Jackson O'Toole claiming early wickets to have Latrobe 3-32.
But then James Wescombe (66*) and Brandon King (58*) took over.
Westbury, the reigning champions, had a tough day in the field with Ulverstone making 8-287, which was among the highest totals this season.
The Shamrocks were gallant in defeat with Joe Griffin and Kieren Hume making quick-fire half-centuries as they reached 244 in 50 overs at Ingamells Oval.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
