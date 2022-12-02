The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

King Island's Stewart McSweyn to kick start 2023 season on Coast

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
December 2 2022 - 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stewart McSweyn will return to the Coast this December for the Carnivals series. File picture

If Stewart McSweyn is to chase down the mile field at Burnie's New Year's Eve carnival, he'll etch his name into the club's history books.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.