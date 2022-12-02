Police Minister Felix Ellis has revealed plans to open two new multidisciplinary centres, called Arch, devoted to supporting survivors of sexual assault.
Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jo Palmer, Tasmanian Police Commissioner Donna Adams, survivor Keelie McMahon and Laurel House CEO Launceston Kathryn Fordyce was also present at the announcement.
"I'm excited to be here today to announce significant development for our multidisciplinary centres," Mr Ellis said.
"We can also announce today that with the input of victim-survivors right around Tasmania, we have come up with a new name for the multidisciplinary centres, one that speaks to the centre of what we are trying to achieve. 'Arch' is a structured support and a gateway; we want these to be a structural support for survivors and a gateway that they need going forward."
Arch will provide free services for survivors of family and sexual assault, including face-to-face and phone counselling through legal support. Survivors can walk straight into the centres, where they will be greeted discretely and offered support in a warm and safe environment.
The state government has committed $15.1 million to the centres over two years. One centre will open in Hobart and the other in Launceston.
"Last week, we launched our third family and sexual violence action plan for Tasmania, and these centres are a huge part of our strategy in how we better assist victim-survivors." - Mrs Palmer said.
"The centres will be like a one-stop shop. So rather than someone who finds themself in this situation having to go from legal services through to trauma services through to counselling, and then into police, we're going to have that ability in one place to provide all of these services."
Commissioner Adams said there is a strong demand for such services in Tasmania.
"In Tasmania during 2021, there was a 100 per cent increase of reported sexual assaults, so there is a strong need for the Arch centres to be established," she said.
"This is a massive step forward for victim-survivors," Ms McMahon said.
"We will be able to walk into a centre and be welcomed with open arms. We won't have to chase someone to speak to when we are most vulnerable."
"It is essential to the healing of Tasmania that these services are accessible in a timely manner because a person's mental health in those crisis moments can make or break the rest of their life," a survivor who has accessed the services at Laurel House said.
The two centres are due to open in mid-2023. For support, phone 1800 697 877.
