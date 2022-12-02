The Examiner
Hydro's unique debt strategy revealed in parliamentary committee

By Benjamin Seeder
December 3 2022 - 6:00am
Hydro Tasmania CEO Ian Brooksbank. File Photo

Hydro Tasmania ripped up its Basslink Services Agreement in February this year because doing so set the stage for the power cable company to go into administration and ultimately allowed Hydro to recoup the $70 million debt owed from the new owners, a parliamentary committee heard on Friday.

