Hydro Tasmania ripped up its Basslink Services Agreement in February this year because doing so set the stage for the power cable company to go into administration and ultimately allowed Hydro to recoup the $70 million debt owed from the new owners, a parliamentary committee heard on Friday.
Sitting before the House of Assembly's Government Businesses Scrutiny committee, Hydro Tasmania chairman Grant Every-Burns said the company had been unsuccessful in recovering the owed funds by the start of 2022.
"You asked was it necessary to terminate it to get this, the answer is, yes we did. We'd gone through a very long process over five or six years, and we couldn't get settlement even when the arbitrators found in favor of the state and the corporation," he said.
He said terminating the agreement also allowed Hydro to save $6 million per month it had been paying Basslink.
Basslink was found responsible for the 2015 power cable failure that nearly led to blackouts in the state's energy grid.
In 2020, an arbitration court ordered the Basslink company, then owned by the Singapore-based Keppel Infrastructure Trust, to pay $70 million in damages.
Meanwhile, Hydro chief executive officer, Ian Brooksbank, confirmed that some employees at energy consulting subsidiary Entura are paid less than their counterparts at Hydro for the same job role, although he noted it was difficult to compare roles at the two companies.
He also said Hydro Tasmania is "cognizant" of the government's general policy on public sector wages when it negotiates wage deals.
"Our negotiations are aware of the requirements of the public sector and we would not want to be significantly out of step with them," he said, indicating the company is more restricted in its ability to pay than a normal company.
Entura employees have rejected two previous pay offers from management, and are planning to take more strike action next week.
