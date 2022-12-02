The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of drivers lose their licences over unpaid fines

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
December 3 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unpaid fines lead to licence loss.

More than 10,000 Tasmanians had their driver licences suspended for not paying fines in the last financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.