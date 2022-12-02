More than 10,000 Tasmanians had their driver licences suspended for not paying fines in the last financial year.
That was more than the entire population of Wynyard and not far behind that of Ulverstone, averaging 29 suspensions per day.
The Justice Department's 2021-22 annual report said the state's Monetary Penalty Enforcement Service had 10,587 licences suspended for non-payment of fines during the year.
Also, 713 vehicle registrations were suspended for the same reason and charges were registered against property in 64 cases.
The MPES collects unpaid penalties referred to it by the courts, police, councils and public sector organisations.
"Enforcing these amounts means there are consequences for offenders' unlawful behaviour, which serves as a personal and general deterrent against offending," the department said.
"This also helps to achieve the Department of Justice's aim of a fair, just and safe Tasmania."
The MPES collected $16.72 million in 2021-22, up by about $1.5 million in the previous year.
Of that, $12.8 million went to the state government's consolidated fund and $2.6 million to councils.
Compensation matters accounted for about $490,000 and the Victims of Crime Compensation Levy about $290,000.
Confiscation of money said to come from the profits of crime totalled about $166,000.
Other state government bodies received $191,000 and even the federal government took a cut ($37,000).
Many - probably more than half - of the people fined were welfare recipients.
Nearly half of the MPES receipts (48 per cent) were paid through Centrepay, a bill-paying service that sends money from Centrelink payments.
The department said people who could not pay a monetary penalty in full could apply to pay by instalments.
The value of total referrals for the year topped $15.5 million, up from $11.8 million in 2020-21.
